The Global Houseware Market is forecast to grow by $105.77 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

Our report on the houseware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of houseware products with new designs and bright colors, growing popularity of induction cookware, and growing online sales of houseware products.



The houseware market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Cookware and bakeware

• Kitchen tools and accessories

• Tableware



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the availability of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the houseware market growth during the next few years. Also, access to distribution channels and increased penetration of branded houseware in emerging nations and growing demand for premium products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading houseware market vendors that include Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, Conair Corp., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Lifetime Brands Inc., LocknLock Co., Newell Brands Inc., Nordic Ware, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., SEB SA Co., Steelite International Ltd., Target Corp., Tuesday Morning Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Zepter International. Also, the houseware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

