The Global Electrical Hospital Beds Market is forecast to grow by $926.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Hospital Beds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658049/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electrical hospital beds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of hospital beds, an increase in the number of product launches, and improved medical infrastructure.



The electrical hospital beds market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Specialty electrical hospital beds

• Standard electrical hospital beds



By Type

• Semi-electric

• Fully electric



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growth of medical tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical hospital beds market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of online sales and focus on product improvement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electrical hospital beds market covers the following areas:

• Electrical hospital beds market sizing

• Electrical hospital beds market forecast

• Electrical hospital beds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrical hospital beds market vendors that include Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Avante Australia Pty Ltd., Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o., Gendron Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Industrias H Pardo SL, Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., LINAK AS, LINET Group SE, Malvestio Spa, Med Mizer Inc., Medical Depot Inc., Medline Industries LP, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, and Stryker Corp. Also, the electrical hospital beds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658049/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________