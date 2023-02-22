The Dickey Foundation Presents First Responders Grants Across the West Coast

Dallas, TX, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is spending Q1 providing generous grants, totaling over $18,500, to first responder teams up and down the west coast.

The Dickey Foundation recently headed west to deliver two grant donations. First, they visited the Cal-Fire Riverside County Fire Departments in Rancho Mirage, CA, and then on to the Huntington Beach Fire Department. In Rancho Mirage, the Dickey Foundation provided funding for an automobile extrication combo tool, which is a battery powered tool allowing firefighters to extricate occupants quickly and safely from a vehicle. Over in Huntington Beach, they generously provided a grant of eight carbon monoxide detectors for the Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team to outfit each of their eight fire engines with portable carbon monoxide detectors.

On February 27th, The Dickey Foundation will head to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for a presentation of twelve Level III shields for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s K-9 Officers. The presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the William Fortye K-9 Training Facility located at 2725 W Pyle Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183.

“At The Dickey Foundation we are so grateful for the brave first responders across our country.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity and means to provide these men and women with equipment to help make their jobs safer and easier.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

