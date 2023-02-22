The Global Online Footwear Market is forecast to grow by $ 34.03 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Footwear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597390/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of digital payment systems, rising online spending and smartphone penetration, and growing e-commerce industry.



The online footwear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-athletic footwear

• Athletic footwear



By End-user

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the online footwear market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of smart and customized footwear and mobile commerce and network marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online footwear market covers the following areas:

• Online footwear market sizing

• Online footwear market forecast

• Online footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bata India Ltd., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., eBay Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Geox Spa, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Net Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., PUMA SE, VALENTINO Spa, and VF Corp. Also, the online footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

