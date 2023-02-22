The Global Cesium Market is forecast to grow by 1680.79 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.44% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cesium Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483800/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cesium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment, diversified applications of cesium, and an increase in the use of cesium in photoelectric cells.



The cesium market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Medical and pharmaceuticals

• Oil and gas



By Product

• Cesium chloride

• Cesium iodide

• Cesium hydroxide

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for cesium in petroleum extraction as one of the prime reasons driving the cesium market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing importance of cesium compounds and rising investments in the shale industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cesium market covers the following areas:

• Cesium market sizing

• Cesium market forecast

• Cesium market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cesium market vendors that include A.B. Enterprises, Absco Ltd., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Albemarle Corp., American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Barentz International BV, Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., EMEC, GFS Chemicals Inc., Global Pharma Chem, Materion Corp., Merck KGaA, Microsemi Corp., ProChem Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., and Power Metals Corp. Also, the cesium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

