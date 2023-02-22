The Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market is forecast to grow by $3263.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308366/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the off-grid solar power systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high cost of grid expansion, increasing government support, and higher adoption of hybrid power systems.



The off-grid solar power systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC

• DC



By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growing pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model as one of the prime reasons driving the off-grid solar power systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing grid electrification and continuous decline in technology costs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the off-grid solar power systems market covers the following areas:

• Off-grid solar power systems market sizing

• Off-grid solar power systems market forecast

• Off-grid solar power systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading off-grid solar power systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AKUO ENERGY SAS, Azuri Technologies Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., EnerSys, ENGIE SA, Gem Energy Australia Pty Ltd., Greenlight Planet, Havells India Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd., M KOPA, OMC Power Pvt. Ltd., Oolu LLC, Powerhive Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SunPower Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Vector Ltd. Also, the off-grid solar power systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________