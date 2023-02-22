The Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market is forecast to grow by $23634.06 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192416/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry.



The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented as below:

By Type

• F2P

• P2P



By Genre

• MMORPG

• MMOFPS

• MMORTS

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for gaming consoles as one of the prime reasons driving the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next few years. Also, the possibility of MMOs being incorporated into e-sports in coming years and games converting to F2P model will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market covers the following areas:

• Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market sizing

• Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market forecast

• Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Ankama Games, CCP ehf., CipSoft GmbH, Electronic Arts Inc., gamigo AG, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., NCSoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Perfect World Co. Ltd., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., Wemade Co. Ltd., and ChangYou.com Ltd. Also, the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



