The Global Security Information and Event Management Market is forecast to grow by $3416.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period

Our report on the security information and event management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in cybercrime, increased use of mobile devices, and need to comply with regulatory requirements.



The security information and event management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• SaaS-based



By End-user

• Government

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of managed security service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the security information and event management market growth during the next few years. Also, the popularity of SaaS SIEM services and increased market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the security information and event management market covers the following areas:

• Security information and event management market sizing

• Security information and event management market forecast

• Security information and event management market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading security information and event management market vendors that include Assuria, AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Logpoint, LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Rapid7 Inc., Securonix, SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the security information and event management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

