American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable March 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2023.



The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend, and a $0.02 or 7.1% increase from the first quarter of 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $33.52 on February 21, 2023, the dividend yield is approximately 3.6%.

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia. American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com .