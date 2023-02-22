The Global Digital Video Content Market is forecast to grow by $464.62 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188489/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital video content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in the VoD market, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, and growing investment in communication network infrastructure in developing countries.



The digital video content market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Pay TV

• OTT



By Application

• Smart phones

• Desktop and laptop

• Smart TV

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of cross-platform partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the digital video content market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of ai by ott service providers and the rising popularity of DCB in the OTT market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital video content market covers the following areas:

• Digital video content market sizing

• Digital video content market forecast

• Digital video content market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital video content market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. Also, the digital video content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



