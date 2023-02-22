The Global Commercial Airframe Component Market is forecast to grow by $4054.71 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Airframe Component Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841074/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the commercial airframe component market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC, growing air passenger traffic, and increasing use of composites.



The commercial airframe component market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Narrow-body

• Wide-body



By Component

• Fuselage

• Wing

• Empennage



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial airframe component market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for narrow-body aircraft in APAC and adoption of folded wings in commercial aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial airframe component market covers the following areas:

• Commercial airframe component market sizing

• Commercial airframe component market forecast

• Commercial airframe component market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial airframe component market vendors that include Aernnova Aerospace SA, Avion Alloys Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., DAHER, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd, Latecoere, Lisi Aerospace SAS, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Sonaca SA, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Thomas B. Thriges Foundation, Triumph Group Inc., Airbus SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial airframe component market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841074/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________