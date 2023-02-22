The Global Big Data Market is forecast to grow by $397.04 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.21% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Big Data Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03391374/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the big data market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing data generation, growing investment in smart city initiatives, and increasing use of data analytics in various sectors.



The big data market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

• Hybrid



By Type

• Services

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation as one of the prime reasons driving the big data market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions and the implementation of advanced technologies in big data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the big data market covers the following areas:

• Big data market sizing

• Big data market forecast

• Big data market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading big data market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the big data market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

