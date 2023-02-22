The Global Coil Coatings Market is forecast to grow by $1918.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coil Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034165/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coil coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from building and construction sector, several advantages of using coil coatings, and growing demand for sustainable products and processes.



The coil coatings market is segmented as below:

By Resin Type

• Polyester

• Plastisol

• Siliconized polyester

• Fluoropolymer

• Others



By End-user

• Building and construction

• Automotive

• Appliance

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the coil coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of pre-painted metal and the development of cutting-edge coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coil coatings market covers the following areas:

• Coil coatings market sizing

• Coil coatings market forecast

• Coil coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coil coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Management GmbH, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Beckers Group, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Bulk Chemicals Inc., Cabot Corp., Covestro AG, Englert Inc., Euramax, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Material Sciences Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northern Coatings and Chemical Co., PPG Industries Inc., Salchi Metalcoat Srl, The Sherwin Williams Co., Wacker Chemie AG, and BASF SE. Also, the coil coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034165/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________