The Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market is forecast to grow by $206.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

Our report on the commercial aircraft PMA market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of air passengers, relatively low cost of PMA-made parts, and expansions of air routes.



The commercial aircraft PMA market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Engine

• Component

• Others



By Application

• Small widebody

• Medium widebody

• Large widebody



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for electric commercial aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft PMA market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of additive manufacturing and rise in m and a and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aircraft PMA market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft PMA market sizing

• Commercial aircraft PMA market forecast

• Commercial aircraft PMA market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft PMA market vendors that include ADPma LLC, Aero Brake and Spares Inc., Airforms Inc., AirGroup America Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aviation Component Solutions, BAE Systems Plc, Fluid Components LLC, General Electric Co., HEICO Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Safran SA, Sequa Corp., Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., The Timken Co., Triumph Group Inc., and Wencor Group LLC. Also, the commercial aircraft PMA market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



