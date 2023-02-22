Spine Pain Market Size to Reach USD 14.11 Billion by 2031 - Upsurge in Nerve Cases & Chronic Lower Back Pain in Geriatric Population to Propel Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the spine pain market will grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and reach USD 14.11 billion by 2031. In just eight years, Spine Pain has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Anti-inflammatory drugs' have minor adverse effects and promote an increase in their use as painkillers. The significance of pharmaceuticals like ibuprofen, diclofenac, and naproxen as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory treatments is helping the industry's development.



Key Insight of Spine Pain Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the spine pain market. Key factors favouring the growth of the spine pain market in North America is due to improved awareness of the availability of various treatment procedures. Spine pain is the most general chronic pain disorder and the second most typical reason for disability in the United States, after rheumatism or arthritis. Spine pain may be painful or neuropathic or contain both elements. The existence of a neuropathic component is related to the more severe pain of a longer time and a higher prevalence of co-morbidities.



The chronic segment accounted for the largest market share of 34% in 2023



The disease type segment is divided into sub-acute, acute, and chronic. The chronic segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 34% in 2023. Chronic spinal pain is one of the leading reasons for disability among adults globally. It covers the chronic neck, thoracic, and low back pain. While most back pain is caused by injury or spinal deformity, muscle strain can also be caused by a systemic or rheumatic illness. Pain is considered chronic when it is present for more than three months. Spine pain can develop anywhere from the neck to the lower spine. The pain can be localized or spread across a wide area and radiate from a central point.



The orthopedic clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 27% in 2023



The end-use segment is divided into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, and others. The orthopedic clinics segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2023. Spine pain is one of the most common types among Americans across the country. At one point or another, almost everyone has suffered from back pain. It is among the top reasons people visit a back pain specialist. Back pain can range from a light, mild ache to straining back muscle spasms. It can limit mobility and affect the ability to perform even the smallest and simplest tasks. It's best to see an orthopedic physician for diagnosis and treatment. As in most cases, back pain doesn't just go away. There is often an underlying issue that needs to be addressed.



Advancement in market



In October 2022: SeaSpine and Orthofix entered an agreement to merge, with the deal foreseen to close in early 2023. Both companies boast emerging technologies in spine and orthopaedics, and together they plan to rake in $1 billion in their early years.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Convenience in taking the therapies



It’s not going to be suitable for the person to run to the physical therapist or call their doctor every time the back pain spikes. Medication is an easy way to manage the pain until the patient can see the doctor or get to the subsequent physical therapy session.



Restraint: Higher doses are required over time



The body can build a natural resistance to certain pain medicines, particularly opioids. If this happens, the patient may need higher doses of the meds to produce the same level of relief, raising the potential for side effects and complications.



Opportunity: The advancement in anti-inflammatory drugs will provide huge opportunity for the market growth



Anti-inflammatory drugs' have minor adverse effects and promote an increase in their use as painkillers. The significance of pharmaceuticals like ibuprofen, diclofenac, and naproxen as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory treatments is helping the industry's development. Further, the lesser doses of these medications are commonly available without a doctor's prescription. The market for spine pain is expected to rise due to market participants' efforts to create novel NSAIDs that lessen patients' pain.



Some of the major players operating in the spine pain market are:



• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• BioWave Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CELGENE CORPORATION

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Pfizer Inc

• Sanofi

• SpineThera Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Vertebral Technologies, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Sub-Acute

• Acute

• Chronic



By End-Use:



• Orthopedic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



