Vacation Taiwan: Outdoor Adventures and Outstanding Culture

Like an oversized playground of happiness, Taiwan is an alluring vacation destination, a dramatically beautiful island that's teeming with outdoor adventures and outstanding cultural experiences.

Dip into a paintbox of natural colors, outdoor adventures await. Explore the island’s diverse terrain on foot, on a moped or bicycle, by train, and even in a canoe. Between the bright blue sea and sky with a verdant green backdrop of mountains, hike Bitoujiao Trail, known as the Taiwanese Great Wall. In Taroko National Park, marvel at one of the Eight Wonders of Taiwan, where Qingshui Cliff above Chongde Beach rises vertically from the Pacific Ocean. Take a five-minute ferry ride to swim, surf, or sunbathe at Kaohsiung’s black sand beach on Cijin Island. Visit Golden Waterfall, tinged with orange and yellow from precious metal deposits; see the panoramic Shifen Waterfall, Taiwan’s version of Niagara Falls; admire the unmissable Longgong Waterfall with its double pools, a wonderful discovery among the towering cypress and pines in splendid Alishan Forest Recreation Area.

Delve into Taiwan’s temple arts, festivals, street foods, and traditions. Enjoy an authentic Taiwanese theater, orchestra, or opera performance at the National Center for Traditional Arts. Admire exquisite carvings and offer incense to the goddess Mazu at Lukang Tianhou Palace, a national monument founded during the Ming Dynasty at the end of the 16th century. In Taipei, jump ahead to the 20th century with a visit to Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Liberty Square and get a 21st century bird’s-eye view from the towering Taipei 101 Observatory atop the world’s tenth tallest skyscraper. As the sun sets, stroll dozens of bustling street stalls and sidewalk vendors, known collectively as night markets, come to life as an integral part of the Taiwanese social scene. With 70 night markets all over the island — 30 in the capital city alone — nobody goes hungry at any hour of the day or night.

This summer, Taiwan extends a warm welcome to visitors from California, served daily by direct flights to and from both San Francisco and Los Angeles international airports. Visit Tourradar Taiwan Travel Guide to explore more and book your next trip to Taiwan.

