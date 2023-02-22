New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280918/?utm_source=GNW

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow to $5.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of instruments such as analyzer, reagents and others that are used for the diagnosis of breast cancer.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Breast cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells in the breast causing lumps. The breast cancer diagnostic devices are used to diagnose cancer that occurs in the breasts.



North America was the largest region in the breast cancer diagnostics market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the breast cancer diagnostics market.



The regions covered in the breast cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of breast cancer diagnostics are Imaging, biopsy, genomic tests, blood tests, and others.The biopsy is the process of removing a piece of tissue or a sample of cells from the body so that it can be tested in a laboratory.



The technology involved is fluorescent in situ hybridization (fish), comparative genomic hybridization (cgh), immunohistochemical (ihc), and other technologies.The cancer types involved are brca breast cancer, er & pr breast cancer, her 2-breast cancer, egfr mutation test breast cancer, and others.



The diagnostic types involved are ionizing breast imaging technologies and non-ionizing imaging technologies. The end-users involved are hospitals and clinics, cancer research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for the breast cancer diagnostics market. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting 2.1 million women every year, and causing the largest number of deaths from cancer in women. The goal of the early diagnosis is to improve the percentage of breast cancers diagnosed at an initial point so that more successful care will be used and the risk of death from breast cancer can be reduced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 people died of breast cancer in 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.



The high cost of diagnosis of breast cancer is a key factor that hinders the growth of the market for diagnostics of breast cancer.The cost of diagnosis for breast cancer typically rose with the initiation of the diagnostic stage of the disease.



According to HealthMatch, in 2020, the total cost of breast cancer treatment ranged between $20,000 and $100,000.The diagnosis alone ranged between $151 and $751 in various regions.



Therefore, the high-cost diagnosis of breast cancer makes the process a distant option and hinders the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market.Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.



The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model.In September 2022, Niramai, an Indian Health-Tech company, launched an innovative solution called Thermalytix.



It is a automated breast cancer screening and diagnostic tool which combines thermal imaging and AI.



In January 2021, Hologic, a US-based women’s health medtech company, acquired Somatex Medical for $64 m.The acquisition would support the Hologic’s strategy to provide comprehensive solutions for breast health care.



Somatex is a German-based provider of Breast cancer diagnostic services.



The countries covered in the breast cancer diagnostics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The breast cancer diagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides breast cancer diagnostics market statistics, including breast cancer diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a breast cancer diagnostics market share, detailed breast cancer diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the breast cancer diagnostics industry. This breast cancer diagnostics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

