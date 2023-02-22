New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277172/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market are Baxter International, B.Braun Holding GmbH & Co.



KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.



The global ambulatory iv infusion pumps market will grow from $0.78 billion in 2022 to $0.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory iv infusion pumps market is expected to grow to $0.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market consists of sales of disposable infusion pumps and chemotherapy infusion pumps.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient’s body.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the ambulatory IV infusion pump market.



The regions covered in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market covered in this report is segmented by type into disposable infusion pumps, chemotherapy infusion pumps.The disposable infusion pumps are single-use pumps used for the controlled delivery of medication into the patient’s body.



These are used for various applications such as chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, home healthcare, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is a significant factor for the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases.Chronic illnesses and disorders are on the rise around the world.



An aging population and shifts in social behavior lead to a gradual increase in these widespread and expensive long-term medical issues.An ambulatory IV infusion pump is a medical device that transfers regulated doses of nutrients or drugs into a patient’s body, such as chemotherapy medicines, pain relievers, antibiotics, insulin, or other hormones, at home.



The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase by 57% by 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market.



The high cost of intravenous infusion pumps is a key factor for hampering the growth of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market.The cost of medication therapies will be more than double when the intravenous infusion pumps in hospitals and pharmacies are networked, as they are preprogrammed with set limits to avoid intoxication or overdoses.



For example, the cost of the syringe pump ranges from $2,380 to $5,982.Also, the pump-hardware support contracts vary between $150 to $250 per pump.



The high cost of intravenous infusion pumps, which increases the cost of drug therapies, is therefore expected to hamper the growth of the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market.



Companies in the ambulatory IV infusion pump market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps.The use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity, and data analysis.



The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error.



In March 2022, Fresenius Kabi, a German pharmaceutical company, acquired Ivenix for $240 million upfront payment and milestone payments.The acquisition will accelerate innovation, expand, and drive infusion therapy portfolio and improve infusion capabilities of both the companies.



Ivenix is a US-based manufacturer of advanced infusion pumps.



The countries covered in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ambulatory IV infusion pumps market statistics, including ambulatory IV infusion pumps industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ambulatory IV infusion pumps market share, detailed ambulatory IV infusion pumps market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps industry. This ambulatory IV infusion pumps market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277172/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________