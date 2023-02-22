New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277162/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.



The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market will grow from $4.84 billion in 2022 to $4.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The pulse oximeters, spirometers market is expected to grow to $5.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.



The pulse oximeters, spirometers market consists of sales of Handheld, Fingertip, and other pulse oximeters, spirometers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pulse oximeters, spirometers used in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases.A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive medical device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body.



Spirometer is an apparatus used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs and the rate of exhalation.



North America was the largest region in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market.



The regions covered in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of pulse oximeters and spirometers are pulse oximeters and spirometers.The pulse oximeters are medical devices that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate.



The pulse oximeters and spirometers offer applications such as diagnostic and treatment monitoring that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, home care settings, clinical laboratories, and industrial settings.



COVID-19 infection is a respiratory illness and therefore there is an increased demand for respiratory devices including pulse oximeters and spirometers.Oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 infection, and the healthcare providers need to ensure the availability of pulse oximeters and other medical oxygen systems.



The market for these devices is expected to surge as they contribute to the early detection and remote monitoring of patients.



Increasing incidence of Chronic Obtrusive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally due to an increase in aged population over 65 years of age, air pollution, and high smoking prevalence are expected to contribute to the market growth of pulse oximeters and spirometers.There will be a five-fold increased risk for COPD among the population over 65 years than the population below 40 years.



Smoking and air pollution damage the lungs, which increases the risk for COPD. Indoor air pollution increases the risk of COPD by 2.65% and smoking by 90%. In 2020, globally there were 1 billion persons aged 65 years or over and it is expected to double in the forthcoming decades . Around 19% of adults smoke tobacco globally and 91% of the population reside in areas where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. Therefore, the increased prevalence of COPD among the population will increase the demand for medical equipment like pulse oximeters and spirometers for diagnosis and therapy maintenance, thus driving the market during the period.



Lack of awareness among the global population about respiratory signs and symptoms has hindered the growth of the market.For instance, in according to a research study published on npj Primary care respiratory medicine, the COPD awareness among the respondents from India was less than 1%.



Therefore, lack of awareness has a negative impact on the pulse oximeters and spirometers market growth.



Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers.The use of wireless technology in monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis.



The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results.In 2020, Masimo, an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, received the first FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter that can measure respiration rate.



In addition, the device will also measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, and Masimo’s Pleth Variability Index (PVi).



The countries included in pulse oximeters and spirometers are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pulse oximeters and spirometers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pulse oximeters and spirometers market statistics, including pulse oximeters and spirometers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pulse oximeters and spirometers market share, detailed pulse oximeters and spirometers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pulse oximeters and spirometers industry. This pulse oximeters and spirometers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________