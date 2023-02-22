Habitat for Humanity Children’s Playhouse Program Empowers Small Business

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity (BVHFH)’s launch of its children’s Playhouse Program supports small businesses, like Amisa’s childcare business. Through partnership with Economic Opportunity (EO) by Jannus, Inc., BVHFH collaborates with individuals and small businesses in need of a children’s playhouse. BVHFH Children’s Playhouse program empowers small businesses by providing a service for expanding operations.



The Playhouse Program is a unique volunteer opportunity that gives groups and individuals a meaningful, creative and hands-on day of building playhouses that are then donated to local children or child-serving organizations or businesses. Amisa’s business is one such place.

When asked why Amisa’s family was chosen as the first playhouse recipients, Jenny Hay, child care business development project manager for EO by Jannus, Inc., said that she is extremely resourceful and is both deserving of the playhouse and extremely appreciative of it.

“We've already seen the children who were there at the time that Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo gifted the playhouse to them,” said Hay. “The level of appreciation and utility for Amisa and also just the quality of the play environment, I knew that she could benefit from it and would also use it very enthusiastically and that the children she's caring for would use it very actively.”

By partnering with Amisa’s small business through the donation of a children’s playhouse, Amisa can serve more children and expand her operations.

The funds raised through the Playhouse Program support Habitat's mission of building homes, communities and hope. To sponsor a build, companies make a minimum donation of $2,500 per playhouse to support the cost of their group’s build day and benefit Habitat’s affordable homeownership programs and services.

Groups or businesses interested in sponsoring the Playhouse Program may contact Jim Phelps at jphelps@hfhboise.org or (208) 331-2916.

About Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, Christian housing ministry serving Ada County as a 501 (c)3 non-profit charitable corporation. Utilizing a nearly all-volunteer organization and donations of money, land and materials from individuals, organizations and businesses, we build simple, decent affordable homes in partnership with those in need. For more information, visit www.hfhboise.org.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian ministry that welcomes to its work all people dedicated to the cause of eliminating poverty housing. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has built more than 300,000 houses worldwide, providing simple, decent and affordable shelter for more than 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.habitat.org .

Contact

Kenzie Lauritzen

Development and Communications Coordinator

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity

(208) 331-2916