Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering Subscription Period

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) (“Fresh Vine Wine” or the “Company”) today announced that the subscription period for the previously announced rights offering has commenced. The subscription rights are non-transferable and may only be exercised during the subscription period, which will extend through 5:00 PM ET on March 9, 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated by Fresh Vine Wine.



All record holders of rights that wish to participate in the rights offering must deliver a properly completed and signed subscription rights certificate, together with payment of the full subscription price for the units the holder wishes to purchase pursuant to both the basic subscription right and the over-subscription privilege to the Subscription Agent, to be received before 5:00 PM Eastern Time on March 9, 2023. The completed rights certificate and payment should be delivered to the Subscription Agent as follows:

By Mail: By Courier: Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC Attn: BCIS Re-Organization Dept. Attn: BCIS IWS P.O. Box 1317 51 Mercedes Way Brentwood, NY 11717-0718 Edgewood, NY 11717

If exercising subscription rights through a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, rights holders should promptly contact their nominee and submit subscription documents and payment for the units subscribed for in accordance with the instructions and within the time period provided by such nominee. The broker, dealer, bank or other nominee may establish a deadline before March 9, 2023, by which instructions to exercise subscription rights, along with the required subscription payment, must be received.

Fresh Vine Wine has engaged The Oak Ridge Financial Services Group, Inc. as dealer-manager for the proposed rights offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be directed to The Oak Ridge Financial Services Group, Inc., Toll-Free at (800) 231-8364, or by email at info@oakridgefinancial.com.

The Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-269082) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 14, 2023. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus for the rights offering may be obtained, when available, from The Oak Ridge Financial Services Group, Inc., 701 Xenia Ave S #100, Minneapolis, MN 55416, email: info@oakridgefinancial.com or telephone (800) 231-8364.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99 per bottle. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Sparkling Rosé, and a limited Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. All varietals are produced and bottled in Napa, California.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements include our expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding our planned rights offering, financing plans and other future events.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to conduct the rights offering on the terms or within the timeframes expected, or at all; to achieve positive cash flow from our operations on our anticipated timeframes or at all; the impact of inclusion of the Company’s wines in grocery retailers on the Company’s operating results; the Company's ability to hire additional personnel and to manage the growth of its business; the Company's reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the Company's ability to adequately address increased demands that may be placed on its management, operational and production capabilities; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and promotional activities and investments; the Company's reliance on celebrities to endorse its wines and market its brand; general competitive conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand for wine; overall decline in the health of the economy and consumer discretionary spending; the occurrence of adverse weather events, natural disasters, public health emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances that may cause delays to or interruptions in the Company's operations; risks associated with disruptions in the Company's supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines; the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company are or may be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not be sufficient; the Company's ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company's ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the Company's potential ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; the Company's founders' significant influence over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.



