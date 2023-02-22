Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 7, 2023

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference to be held on March 7-8, 2023. Wintrust management will participate in a panel discussion that is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on March 7, 2023.



This event will be available via an audio webcast and may be accessed at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/fi2023/2rK41N.cfm or at Wintrust’s website at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations and Conference Calls. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available for up to 90 days after the conference. There is no charge to access the event.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $53 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Website address: www.wintrust.com