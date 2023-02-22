Aprea Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by Aprea. In addition, Aprea intends to grant the underwriter in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the proposed offering.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting a critical pathway and some of the most central targets in DDR and cancer progression. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. The Company’s WEE1 inhibitor is being advanced to IND submission.

