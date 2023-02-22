Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Spring 2023 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One,” the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:
Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings
Location: Orlando, FL
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings
Location: San Francisco, CA
International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) 2023
Date: Wednesday-Friday, March 29-31, 2023
Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Information and Registration: Here
J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Monday-Wednesday, May 22-24, 2023
Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings
Location: Boston, MA
For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.
About Snap One
As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.
Contacts
Media:
Danielle Karr
Director of PR & Events
Danielle.Karr@SnapOne.com
Investors:
Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com