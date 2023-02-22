MYR Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

THORNTON, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its fourth-quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record high quarterly revenues of $864.0 million

Record high quarterly net income of $24.6 million, or $1.46 per diluted share

Record high quarterly EBITDA of $52.0 million



Full Year 2022 Highlights

Record high full-year revenues of $3.01 billion

Strong full-year net income of $83.4 million, or $4.91 per diluted share

Record high full-year EBITDA of $175.8 million

Record high backlog of $2.50 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We finished 2022 with strong financial results in the fourth quarter, and annual revenues were $3.01 billion, setting a record high for the eighth consecutive year. Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $24.6 million, a 18.8 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenues, consolidated gross profit and EBITDA increasing compared to the same period of 2021. Our backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.50 billion, reflecting our ability to foster strong client relationships and compete effectively in the market.” Mr. Swartz continued, “The dedication and talent of our team members contributed to our growing success in 2022. Market indicators remain positive, and we look forward to positioning the company for increased success in 2023. Our corporate values coupled with a commitment to our clients’ success will be the foundation upon which we will continue to grow.”

Fourth Quarter Results

MYR reported fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $864.0 million, an increase of $218.0 million, or 33.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Specifically, our T&D segment reported record quarterly revenues of $513.7 million, an increase of $160.4 million, or 45.4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue on transmission projects, an increase in revenues on distribution projects, including incremental distribution revenues from the acquired Powerline Plus Companies. Our C&I segment also reported record quarterly revenues of $350.3 million, an increase of $57.6 million, or 19.6 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue on various-sized projects in certain geographic areas.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $96.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $83.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin decreased to 11.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to overall cost increases mainly associated with supply chain disruptions and inflation. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by labor inefficiencies, inclement weather experienced on certain projects and an unfavorable change order on a project. These margin decreases were partially offset by a favorable change order adjustment, better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects and a favorable job close out. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects were not significant for the fourth quarter of 2022 and resulted in gross margin increase of 1.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $58.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the Powerline Plus Companies and an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to amortization related to certain intangibles acquired with the Powerline Plus Companies.

Interest expense increased to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The period-over-period increase was primarily attributable to higher outstanding debt and interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 31.3 percent, compared to income tax expense of $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represented 29.9 percent of pretax income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to adjustments associated with the prior year global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $24.6 million, or $1.46 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $20.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $52.0 million, compared to $41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Results

MYR reported record revenues of $3.01 billion for the full year of 2022, an increase of $510.2 million, or 20.4 percent, compared to $2.50 billion for the full year of 2021. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.75 billion, an increase of $444.2 million, or 34.1 percent, from the full year of 2021, primarily related to an increase in revenue on transmission projects, and an increase in revenues on distribution projects, including incremental distribution revenues from the Powerline Plus Companies. The C&I segment reported full year of 2022 revenues of $1.26 billion, an increase of $66.1 million, or 5.5 percent, from the full year of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue in certain geographic areas.

Consolidated gross profit was $344.0 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $325.0 million for the full year of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin decreased to 11.4 percent for the full year of 2022 from 13.0 percent for the full year of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to overall cost increases mainly associated with supply chain disruptions and inflation. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by labor and equipment inefficiencies, unfavorable change order adjustments and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. These margin decreases were partially offset by favorable job close outs, better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects and favorable change order adjustments on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decrease of 0.4 percent and an increase of 0.4 percent for the full years of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

SG&A increased to $222.4 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $207.2 million for the full year of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the Powerline Plus Companies and an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Amortization of intangible assets increased to $9.0 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the full year of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to amortization related to certain intangibles acquired with the Powerline Plus Companies.

Interest expense increased to $3.6 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the full year of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher outstanding debt and interest rates during the full year of 2022 as compared to the full year of 2021.

Income tax expense was $30.8 million for the full year of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 27.0 percent, compared to income tax expense of $31.3 million for the full year of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 26.9 percent. The increase in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to adjustments associated with the prior year global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”), partially offset by a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the full year of 2022, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $83.4 million, or $4.91 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $85.0 million, or $4.95 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Full-year 2022 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a record $175.8 million, compared to $164.2 million for the full year of 2021.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2022, MYR's backlog was $2.50 billion, compared to $2.48 billion as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, T&D backlog was $1.07 billion and C&I backlog was $1.44 billion. Total backlog at December 31, 2022 increased $712.7 million, or 39.8 percent, from the $1.79 billion reported at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, MYR had $349.3 million of borrowing availability under our $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

About MYR

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive T&D services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities and clean energy projects include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting and signalization. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “encouraged,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “remain confident,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,040 $ 82,092 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,073 and $2,441, respectively 472,543 375,353 Contract assets, net of allowances of $499 and $385, respectively 300,615 225,075 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,325 11,078 Refundable income taxes 8,944 9,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,824 45,564 Total current assets 890,291 748,390 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $351,753 and $322,128, respectively 233,175 196,092 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,544 20,971 Goodwill 115,847 66,065 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $25,439 and $16,779, respectively 87,557 49,054 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,210 32,443 Investment in joint venture 3,697 3,978 Other assets 3,537 4,099 Total assets $ 1,398,858 $ 1,121,092 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,074 $ 1,039 Current portion of operating lease obligations 9,711 7,765 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,127 — Accounts payable 315,323 200,744 Contract liabilities 227,055 167,931 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 28,752 24,242 Accrued income taxes — 2,021 Other current liabilities 79,918 94,857 Total current liabilities 666,960 498,599 Deferred income tax liabilities 45,775 24,620 Long-term debt 35,479 3,464 Accrued self-insurance 51,287 50,816 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 20,845 13,230 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 2,313 — Other liabilities 15,999 11,261 Total liabilities 838,658 601,990 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock – $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,563,767 and 16,870,636 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 165 168 Additional paid-in capital 161,427 163,754 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,300 ) 173 Retained earnings 404,908 355,007 Total shareholders’ equity 560,200 519,102 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,398,858 $ 1,121,092





MYR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Contract revenues $ 863,956 $ 646,048 $ 3,008,542 $ 2,498,289 Contract costs 767,687 562,965 2,664,580 2,173,308 Gross profit 96,269 83,083 343,962 324,981 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,953 52,599 222,424 207,208 Amortization of intangible assets 2,162 577 9,009 2,311 Gain on sale of property and equipment (631 ) (625 ) (2,378 ) (3,098 ) Income from operations 36,785 30,532 114,907 118,560 Other income (expense): Interest income 129 19 187 70 Interest expense (1,328 ) (341 ) (3,563 ) (1,799 ) Other income (expense), net 188 (715 ) 2,673 (525 ) Income before provision for income taxes 35,774 29,495 114,204 116,306 Income tax expense 11,201 8,807 30,823 31,300 Net income 24,573 20,688 83,381 85,006 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (4 ) — (4 ) Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 24,573 $ 20,692 $ 83,381 $ 85,010 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: – Basic $ 1.48 $ 1.23 $ 4.98 $ 5.05 – Diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.20 $ 4.91 $ 4.95 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,575 16,870 16,760 16,838 – Diluted 16,787 17,209 16,980 17,161





MYR GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 83,381 $ 85,006 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 49,161 43,894 Amortization of intangible assets 9,009 2,311 Stock-based compensation expense 7,922 7,496 Deferred income taxes 9,573 6,281 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,378 ) (3,098 ) Other non-cash items 2,294 1,892 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (86,939 ) 10,659 Contract assets, net (64,421 ) (39,266 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (14 ) (4,619 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,640 (25,320 ) Accounts payable 109,008 34,348 Contract liabilities 58,001 9,573 Accrued self-insurance 4,999 5,233 Other liabilities (13,752 ) 2,838 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 167,484 137,228 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,990 3,062 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (110,660 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (77,056 ) (52,361 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (185,726 ) (49,299 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings under revolving lines of credit 12,915 — Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (1,047 ) (24,917 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (1,592 ) (336 ) Borrowings under equipment notes 24,184 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 40 498 Repurchase of common stock (36,981 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (6,791 ) (3,352 ) Other financing activities — 12 Net cash flows used in financing activities (9,272 ) (28,095 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,538 ) (410 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (31,052 ) 59,424 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 82,092 22,668 End of period $ 51,040 $ 82,092





MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data, Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and As of December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 863,956 $ 646,048 $ 3,008,542 $ 2,498,289 Gross profit $ 96,269 $ 83,083 $ 343,962 $ 324,981 Income from operations $ 36,785 $ 30,532 $ 114,907 $ 118,560 Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,774 $ 29,495 $ 114,204 $ 116,306 Income tax expense $ 11,201 $ 8,807 $ 30,823 $ 31,300 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 24,573 $ 20,692 $ 83,381 $ 85,010 Effective tax rate 31.3 % 29.9 % 27.0 % 26.9 % Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: –Basic $ 1.48 $ 1.23 $ 4.98 $ 5.05 –Diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.20 $ 4.91 $ 4.95 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: –Basic 16,575 16,870 16,760 16,838 –Diluted 16,787 17,209 16,980 17,161





(in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,398,858 $ 1,121,092 $ 995,859 $ 1,007,871 Total shareholders’ equity $ 560,200 $ 519,102 $ 429,288 $ 364,471 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 203,404 $ 115,119 $ 117,430 $ 121,000 Total funded debt (1) $ 40,553 $ 4,503 $ 29,420 $ 165,824





(in thousands) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

2021

Financial Performance Measure (2): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 83,381 $ 85,010 Interest expense, net 3,376 1,729 Amortization of intangible assets 9,009 2,311 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (3,344 ) (1,087 ) EBIA, net of taxes (3) $ 92,422 $ 87,963

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Financial Performance Measures (2): EBITDA (4) $ 51,979 $ 41,404 $ 175,750 $ 164,240 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 3.09 $ 2.41 $ 10.35 $ 9.57 Free Cash Flow (6) $ 65,224 $ 9,353 $ 90,428 $ 84,867 Book Value per Period End Share (7) $ 33.38 $ 30.19 Tangible Book Value (8) $ 356,796 $ 403,983 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 21.26 $ 23.50 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (10) 0.1 — Asset Turnover (11) 2.68 2.51 Return on Assets (12) 7.4 % 8.5 % Return on Equity (13) 16.1 % 19.8 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 18.6 % 20.0 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 24,573 $ 20,692 $ 83,381 $ 85,010 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (4 ) — (4 ) Net income 24,573 20,688 83,381 85,006 Interest expense, net 1,199 322 3,376 1,729 Income tax expense 11,201 8,807 30,823 31,300 Depreciation and amortization 15,006 11,587 58,170 46,205 EBITDA (4) $ 51,979 $ 41,404 $ 175,750 $ 164,240 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 1.46 $ 1.20 $ 4.91 $ 4.95 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest per share — — — — Net income per share 1.46 1.20 4.91 4.95 Interest expense, net, per share 0.07 0.02 0.20 0.10 Income tax expense per share 0.67 0.51 1.82 1.82 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.89 0.68 3.42 2.70 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 3.09 $ 2.41 $ 10.35 $ 9.57 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 93,758 $ 29,013 $ 167,484 $ 137,228 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (28,534 ) (19,660 ) (77,056 ) (52,361 ) Free Cash Flow (6) $ 65,224 $ 9,353 $ 90,428 $ 84,867

MYR GROUP INC. Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures As of December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 560,200 $ 519,102 Goodwill and intangible assets (203,404 ) (115,119 ) Tangible Book Value (9) $ 356,796 $ 403,983 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 33.38 $ 30.19 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.12 ) (6.69 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (8) $ 21.26 $ 23.50 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,564 16,871 Plus: common equivalents 220 323 Period End Shares (14) 16,784 17,194





(in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 560,200 $ 519,102 $ 429,288 Plus: total funded debt 40,553 4,503 29,420 Less: cash and cash equivalents (51,040 ) (82,092 ) (22,668 ) Invested Capital $ 549,713 $ 441,513 $ 436,040 Average Invested Capital (15) 495,613 438,777

(1) Funded debt includes borrowings under our revolving credit facility and the outstanding balances of our outstanding equipment notes.

(2) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies.

(3) EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs.

(4) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

(5) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares attributable to MYR Group Inc. outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(6) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income attributable to MYR Group Inc., cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health.

(7) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding.

(8) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets at the end of the period from shareholders’ equity at the end of the period. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or shareholders’ equity.

(9) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share.

(10) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period.

(11) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(12) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period.

(13) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. for the period by total shareholders’ equity at the beginning of the period.

(14) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common shares outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period.

(15) Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total shareholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.

(16) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation.