Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings





OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX) For the Period Ended December 31, Twelve Months Three Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $125,487,000 $130,011,000 $30,817,000 $35,457,000 Net Income attributable to

Omega Flex, Inc. $23,622,000 $26,195,000 $6,181,000 $7,596,000 Earnings Per Share –

Basic and Diluted $2.34 $2.60 $0.61 $0.75 Weighted Average Shares –

Basic and Diluted 10,094,322 10,094,322 10,094,322

10,094,322



EXTON, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s net sales for 2022 and 2021 were $125,487,000 and $130,011,000, respectively, decreasing 3.5%. Net Sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 13.1% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021. While net sales are lower than the previous periods, sales unit volumes decreased at a higher rate. The effect of the lower sales volumes was largely offset by pricing actions to offset material cost pressure and to protect margins.

The Company’s net income for 2022 was $23,622,000 compared to $26,195,000 during 2021, decreasing $2,573,000 or 9.8%.

In contrast to last year, the results were impacted by costs for resumption of travel and other marketing efforts, which were lower in the 2021 period due to the pandemic as well as higher product liability reserves and expenses. These increased costs were offset partly by reduced incentive compensation to align with the changes in the executive management team.

