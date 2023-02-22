The Secret Behind the Success Story of Maris Cabello Wigs Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eli Ebele Stellamaris the CEO of Maris Cabello Wigs started out as a 20 years old university student in 2016. Broke , confused and had dermatitis. She couldn’t wear braids and weaves for long because her whole scalp would itch so much and she would scratch and scratch and end up injuring herself. The hair boss started exploring wigs because she would cut her hair and still want to have the braids and weaves . Eli also liked looking fly and loved braids . She made her first braided wig and posted it on her instagram page; She was so proud of it even though in all honesty it was trashy according to the hair boss ; everyone like it and she got her first order and that is how she started making wigs . Eli would also make normal weavons and wig coloring back then but over time she decided to focus on braided wigs.

As a sole entrepreneur that didn’t have a capital it was definitely difficult for her. Eli had to learn so many things on the job. She realized it wasn’t enough to know basic things. She worked in a saloon for a year at the age of 17 years before College and that was her first basic knowledge on hair generally. Her business made her realize that wasn’t enough and her basic knowledge couldn’t get her where she wanted . Dealing with customers is another challenges that she has faced . Dealing with different humans will definitely keep one on their toes.

Ebele runs an online business that specializes in the making of Realistic braided wigs for people with different hair issues like Alopecia, dermatitis etc and for people who just prefer to wear wigs generally.

As a business owner, Ebele provides a service dear to her heart. She understands her business, She understands the needs it meets and she is very detailed and put in the work. Ebele's team has expanded to over 60 working staffs and she has single-handedly thought each of them to work with dedication and always pay attention to details. For her the goal has to be met with each wig.