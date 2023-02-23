Dental Consumables Market Growth Accelerating with Rising Preventive Oral Care Product Demand : Future Market Insights, Inc.  

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global dental consumables market was around US$ 39.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 72.6 Billion in 2033.



Dental caries, edentulism, and other periodontal diseases have all shown as one of the main causes for the exponential rise in the dental disorders around the world. There is thus an increased demand for dental care and consumable products.

The emphasis on innovation and development has steadily increased as the dental consumables sector has expanded, making the procedure more efficient for dental professionals and more comfortable for patients. The numerous advantages provided by the most recent implants, consumables, and teeth-whitening products demonstrate the market's innovation and growth.

The rising public awareness for using dental products is one of the major factors for the significant growth of the dental consumables market. An increase in procedures brought on by risk factors including increased fatty and junk food consumption, tobacco usage, trauma, and others is the main factor propelling the market. The demand for teeth-whitening goods including toothpaste, mouthwash/rinse, and other oral hygiene products is anticipated to increase significantly over the next several years because of the increased public awareness of the value of oral hygiene.

Due to different initiatives to increase awareness of the use of various teeth whitening treatments, the market for dental consumables is anticipated to expand. This results in the increased demand for the adoption of preventive oral care products. The widespread use of teeth whitening solutions for aesthetic objectives, particularly among younger consumers, has increased the demand for items such as teeth whitening gels, teeth whitening strips, whitening toothpaste, tray-manufacturing products, and so on.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Restorative dental products are the leading segment as product, and hold approximately 29.6 % market value share in 2022, owing to their affordable prices, longevity, as well as aesthetic application.

By end user, dental clinics held a share of around 36.6 % in 2022, owed to the growing number of independent dental practice units globally.

in 2022, owed to the growing number of independent dental practice units globally. Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, owed to the rising number incidence of dental caries in the region.

over the forecast period, owed to the rising number incidence of dental caries in the region. North America held a value share of around 35.2% in 2022, owing to the highest adoption of dental consumable products and awareness in the region.

“In light of the increasing demand for dental consumable products and the increasing social media influence on creating awareness among people for dental health, the market for dental consumables is predicted to expand globally,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The top companies in the market for dental consumables are purposefully broadening their distribution channels for their goods and services. The market is partially fragmented because of numerous global companies acquiring regional level players. The market players are focused on developing and launching technologically improved products, which can be affordable as well.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company has made significant investments in the Chinese, American, and Asian markets since 2014. The business signed a contract to purchase two skin care brands, PCA Skin and EltaMD, in 2017 in order to focus on high-margin oral care and personal care industries.

Keystone Dental and Paltop Advanced Dental Solutions came to an agreement to join on January 4, 2019. A result of the combination will be one of the most effective precision machining operations in the world, cutting-edge end-to-end digital implant dentistry solutions, and an incredibly high-quality product portfolio that offers clinician users a compelling return on investment.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Dental Consumables) market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016–2022 and projections for 2023–2033.

The global dental consumables market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product – restorative materials, (implants [titanium implants, and zirconium implants], prosthetics [crowns & bridges, dentures, and others], impression trays, restorative materials [adhesives, alloys, cements & liners, and others], periodontics [dental sutures {absorbable, non-absorbable}, dental hemostats], retail products [dental brushes, dental floss , whitening products {teeth whitening gels & strips, tooth paste, mouth washes}], dental aspiration products [saliva ejectors {adaptors, and ejectors}, aspirator tips, mouth rinse cups], syringes & hypodermic needles [ampoule syringes, and cannulas {application cannulas, single-use cannulas, dental irrigation cannulas}, disposable syringes, sharps boxes, mixing tips], dental anesthetics [injectable, and topical], endodontics [endodontic files/points, obturators, and endodontic sealers], orthodontics [clear aligners, and brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, others], and other dental consumables, and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practices, and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Players

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent

Harvard Dental GmbH

Paul Hartmann

Hager Werken

Thienel Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd

Procter & Gamble

KeyStone Dental



Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Consumables Industry Research

By Product:

Restorative Products Implants Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Prosthetics Crowns & Bridges Dentures Others Impression Trays Restorative Materials Adhesives Alloys Cements & Liners Others

Periodontics Dental Sutures Absorbable Non-Absorbable Dental Haemostats

Retail Products Dental Brushes Dental Floss Whitening Products Teeth Whitening Gels & Strips Tooth Paste Mouth Washes

Dental Aspiration Products Saliva Ejectors Adaptors Ejectors Aspirator Tips Mouth Rinse Cups

Syringes & Hypodermic Needles Ampoule Syringes Cannulas Application Cannulas Single-Use Cannulas Dental Irrigation Cannulas Disposable Syringes Sharps Boxes Mixing Tips

Dental Anaesthetics Injectable Topical

Endodontics Endodontic Files/Points Obturators Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics Clear Aligners Brackets Archwires Anchorage Appliances Ligatures Others

Other Dental Consumables

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

