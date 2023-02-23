Timbercreek Financial Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 (“Q4 2022”).



Q4 2022 Highlights 1

Record quarterly net investment income of $31.3 million (up 39.7% from Q4 2021) and record annual net investment income of $109.8 million (up 21.7% from 2021).

Net income and comprehensive income of $14.8 million. After adjusting for $0.1 million of fair value gains on mortgages and real estate properties measured at fair value through profit and loss, adjusted net income and comprehensive income was $14.7 million for the period, up from $14.0 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.18, and basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.17. Net income and comprehensive income include an increase of $2.8 million in allowance for credit losses in Q4 2022.

Delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $18.4 million, or $0.22 per share (Q4 2021 – $16.2 million, $0.20 per share) representing a payout ratio of 78.7% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income which continues to be ahead of Management's target payout range.

Declared $14.5 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 98.6% (Q4 2021 – 100.9%) on an adjusted net income basis (inclusive of allowance for credit losses).

Q4 2022 results were highlighted by strong interest income and a healthy mortgage portfolio. Net new mortgage fundings were $138.6 million and advances on existing mortgages were $13.1 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $211.4 million and net syndications of $2.7 million. Mortgage repayment activity resumed in the fourth quarter as expected, after muted activity in Q2 and Q3, resulting in portfolio turnover of 17.2%.

At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,195.8 million (versus $1,159.6 million at year-end 2021) bearing interest at an average rate of 9.7% (versus 6.9% at year end 2021).

Three loans were moved into Stage III in Q4 2022 for a total of $80.8 million in carrying value with a corresponding increase to the loan loss provisions of $2.8 million in the period. Two of the loans ($72.4 million) are included in CCAA proceedings with the sponsorship group. The Company’s asset management team is actively pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to preserve our secured investments and remains optimistic on the outcome.

Maintained conservative portfolio risk composition focused on income-producing commercial real estate

68.3% weighted average loan-to-value; 92.4% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio; and 87.4% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties.



“We closed 2022 with a very strong fourth quarter for interest income and distributable income, reflecting the benefit of increases in the prime rate on our variable rate portfolio,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “As is to be expected following a period of rapidly rising rates, we have taken specific provisions against a few assets owned by borrowers that are experiencing a more challenging operating environment - and the substantial increase in portfolio income provides ample cushion to take these provisions. As rates stabilize, commercial transaction activity will increase, and we have the team and balance sheet ready to capitalize. Regardless of broader market/macro conditions, we continue to focus on our core investment strategy: providing financing to strong sponsors who are executing on value-add strategies to improve income-producing properties. Active management has also always been part of our investment approach, and we continue to work through select situations to optimize outcomes for our investors. We do so from a position of financial strength, with strong income generation and liquidity.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,195.8 $ 1,159.6 $ 1,255.4 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 72.9 $ 84.6 $ 71.2 Land Inventory $ 30.2 $ — $ 30.1 Net Investment Income $ 31.3 $ 22.4 $ 30.0 Income from Operations $ 25.2 $ 7.2 $ 22.6 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.8 $ 2.4 $ 13.5 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.7 $ 14.0 $ 13.9 Distributable Income $ 18.4 $ 16.2 $ 16.8 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.5 $ 14.2 $ 14.5 $ per share Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Adjusted distributable Income per share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 78.7 % 87.6 % 86.2 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 97.7 % 587.6 % 107.2 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 98.6 % 100.9 % 104.3 % Net Mortgage Investments Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 68.3 % 70.1 % 69.4 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.9 yr 1.0 yr 0.9 yr First Mortgages 92.4 % 93.2 % 90.9 % Cash-Flowing Properties 87.4 % 88.3 % 89.3 % Multi-family residential 52.5 % 48.0 % 55.4 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 88.5 % 84.6 % 87.3 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 9.7 % 6.9 % 8.5 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.2 % 0.9 % 0.7 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.



About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,189,215 $ 1,159,210 Mortgage syndications 611,291 444,429 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,800,506 1,603,639 Mortgage syndication liabilities (611,291 ) (444,429 ) 1,189,215 1,159,210 Interest receivable (10,812 ) (10,824 ) Unamortized lender fees 6,801 8,278 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 10,605 2,970 Net mortgage investments $ 1,195,809 $ 1,159,634





Enhanced return portfolio

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Collateralized loans, net of allowance for credit loss $ 59,956 $ 58,000 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,744 4,985 Investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Total Other Investments 72,945 71,230 Investment properties — 44,063 Credit facility (investment properties) — (30,690 ) Net equity in investment properties — 13,373 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 72,945 $ 84,603





OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 Net Investment Income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 31,342 $ 22,378 $ 109,803 $ 90,249 $ 95,940 Total fair value (loss) gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 736 $ (7,404 ) $ 1,388 $ (10,291 ) $ (16,778 ) Net rental (loss) income $ (278 ) $ 389 $ (151 ) $ 1,499 $ 1,453 Total fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties $ 82 $ (4,374 ) $ (296 ) $ (4,374 ) $ — Expenses $ 6,671 $ 3,761 $ 22,592 $ 16,237 $ 18,024 Income from operations $ 25,211 $ 7,228 $ 88,152 $ 60,846 $ 62,591 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities $ 8,137 $ 4,045 $ 23,234 $ 16,734 $ 18,025 Financing cost on convertible debentures $ 2,260 $ 1,767 $ 9,022 $ 6,745 $ 8,624 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative contract $ — $ (994 ) $ — $ (3,940 ) $ 3,940 Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,814 $ 2,410 $ 55,896 $ 41,307 $ 32,002 Payout ratio on earnings per share 97.7 % 587.6 % 103.3 % 135.9 % 176.4 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,814 $ 2,410 $ 55,896 $ 41,307 $ 32,002 Less: fair value gain on derivative contract (interest rate swap) $ — $ (994 ) $ — $ (3,940 ) $ 3,940 Add: net unrealized (gain) loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ (122 ) $ 8,237 $ 1,546 $ 13,748 $ 18,949 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties $ — $ 4,374 $ 95 $ 4,374 $ — Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,692 $ 14,027 $ 57,537 $ 55,489 $ 54,891 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share1 98.6 % 100.9 % 100.3 % 101.2 % 102.8 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,480 $ 14,160 $ 57,721 $ 56,142 $ 56,447 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,970 82,011 83,622 81,325 81,870 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Adjusted earnings per share (basic)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.67 Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)1 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.67

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.







OPERATING RESULTS1 Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 14,692 $ 14,027 $ 57,537 $ 55,489 Less: amortization of lender fees (1,748 ) (2,135 ) (8,726 ) $ (9,275 ) Add: lender fees received and receivable 2,056 3,720 7,708 $ 10,746 Add: amortization of financing costs, credit facility 262 189 984 $ 1,022 Add: amortization of financing costs, debentures 253 199 1,006 $ 1,060 Add: accretion expense, debentures 114 77 454 $ 323 Add: unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (33 ) (17 ) (201 ) 104 Add: allowance for expected credit loss 2,800 103 7,482 1,660 Distributable income1 $ 18,396 $ 16,163 $ 66,244 $ 61,129 Payout ratio on distributable income1 78.7 % 87.6 % 87.1 % 91.8 % ADJUSTED DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Distributable income $ 18,396 $ 16,163 $ 66,244 $ 61,129 Less: One-time distribution income — — — (707 ) Adjusted Distributable income1 $ 18,396 $ 16,163 $ 66,244 $ 60,422 Payout ratio on adjusted distributable income1 78.7 % 87.6 % 87.1 % 92.9 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,480 $ 14,160 $ 57,721 $ 56,142 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 83,970 82,011 83,622 81,325 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.75 Adjusted distributable income per share1 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.79 $ 0.74

1. Refer to non-IFRS measures section.



