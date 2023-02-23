Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Exhibits 13.1% CAGR to hit USD 55.27 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 21.58 billion in 2019. The market is projected to grow USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The market size in North America stood at USD 10.34 billion in 2019.

Industry Developments:

The U.S. FDA announced the approval of Phesgo—a combination of pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase–zzxf—for injection under the skin to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and for treatment of adult patients with early HER2-positive breast cancer. The patients undergoing this therapy should be selected based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test.

Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.1% 2027 Value Projection 55.27 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 21.58 Billion Historical Data 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 175





Key Takeaways:

The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing incidence of breast cancer.

With recent regulatory approvals by the U.S. FDA, the immunotherapy segment is poised to experience a higher rate of growth.

The market growth is anticipated to be driven significantly in the upcoming years by the introduction of new treatment products for breast cancer.

Increased demand for advanced drugs and a growing patient population are expected to drive the highest growth in the Asia Pacific market

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Development of State-of-the-art Products to Favor Growth

The breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to experience accelerated growth in the coming years due to the constant launch of new drugs worldwide by renowned companies, particularly those that target previously untreatable breast cancer types or offer better treatment outcomes. However, the growth may be hindered by severe reactions that patients can experience during targeted therapies, including nausea, fatigue, rashes, gastrointestinal problems, and high blood pressure.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Segment-

Hormonal Therapy Segment to Register Lower Growth in Forthcoming Years

Based on therapy, the hormonal therapy segment generated 8.3% in terms of the breast cancer therapeutics market share in 2019. It is likely to exhibit lower growth in the coming years on account of the rising availability of their generic equivalents.

Regional Insights-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Awareness Programs

Regionally, North America procured USD 10.34 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, presence of numerous providers of breast cancer therapeutics, and the surging awareness of this condition are expected to augment growth in this region. The American Cancer Society, for instance, declared that the U.S. is set to experience around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in 2020.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to retain its second position fueled by the high demand for advanced and sophisticated breast cancer therapeutics. In Asia Pacific, the market would grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to show robust growth on account of the rising patient population in both regions.





Quick Buy - Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100163





Key Players Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals to Compete with Their Rivals

This global market houses a large number of companies that are nowadays striving to gain fast track approvals from government healthcare agencies to distribute and market their products. Some of the others are focusing on developing unique breast cancer therapeutics to cater to the unmet demand.

A list of all the renowned therapeutics providers present in this global market:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kyowa Kirin (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation) (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Other Players

FAQs

What is the market size for breast cancer treatment?

The Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market had a value of USD 21.58 billion in 2019, and it is expected to expand to USD 55.27 billion by 2027.

At what CAGR is the breast cancer therapeutics market projected to grow during the forecast period (2020-2027)?

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.





Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights Prevalence of Breast Cancer, By Key Countries/Regions, 2019 Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Breast Cancer Therapeutics Key Industry Developments New Product Launches

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER+ Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Market Analysis – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER+ Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S.



TOC Continued……





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Related Reports:

Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Demand & Analysis

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.



Phone: