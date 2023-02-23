Power Distribution Unit Market to Reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021-2028

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for data center monitoring solutions due to soaring data amount globally is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, 2021-2028. The market size stood at USD 2.66 billion in 2020. The increasing demand for data centers is one of the primary drivers of the PDU market.

The growing adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the internet of things (IoT) has led to an exponential growth of data centers worldwide. PDUs are an essential component of these data centers, ensuring reliable power distribution to critical IT infrastructure. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven intelligent power distribution units is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The accurate monitoring capabilities of AI-driven PDUs are a key factor driving its demand. Another significant driver of the PDU market is the rising awareness about energy efficiency. PDUs help reduce energy consumption and minimize carbon emissions by optimizing power distribution and reducing wastage.

Industry Developments-



January 2021: Vertiv signed a distribution and partnership agreement with PROM-TECH. PROM-TECH will provide maintenance, engineering and installation services and also operate as a distributor under the agreement.

COVID-19 Impact-

The swift outbreak of coronavirus has impacted global markets. It has stagnated the growth of several markets, including the power distribution unit (PDU) market. The high cash liquidity scarcity and market’s volatile nature have resulted in declined investments in IT infrastructure development, which aggravated the pandemic’s negative impact. The restrictions on global trade and the implementation of sudden lockdowns and curfews have affected the market growth. Nonetheless, the swift digitization observed during the pandemic has stimulated market growth. The market is likely to exhibit tremendous growth post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into intelligent PDU, switched PDU, metered PDU, basic PDU, and others. On the basis of the power phase, the market is bifurcated into triple-phase and single phase. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial applications, laboratories, data centers, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Report Coverage-

Features a detailed market assessment.

Emphasizes key factors, such as leading companies, applications, and others.

Provides crucial insights into the market’s regulatory scenarios.

Assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Suggests strategies to capture growth in the forthcoming years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Demand for Data Centers to Aid Market Growth

The data center consolidates the IT operations of an organization to manage, disseminate, and store data. It helps in providing reliability and security of data centers. The soaring data amount globally is driving the demand for data centers and is likely to be the key factor driving the market’s growth.

The rising remote location working and increasing consumer influx towards cloud-based operations have augmented the importance of data centers. Therefore, many data center operators are integrating Artificial Intelligence-based power distribution units to offer precise and effective monitoring. The increasing consumer preference for AI-driven intelligent power distribution units is anticipated to be a key trend influencing the market’s growth.



However, the limitations of power distribution units in managing high current fluctuations and extreme voltages may hinder the market growth. One of the significant challenges faced by the PDU market is the high cost of installation and maintenance. However, the benefits of using PDUs, such as energy efficiency and improved reliability, outweigh the initial costs, making them a worthwhile investment for businesses.Another challenge faced by the PDU market is the lack of standardization. The absence of standardization makes it challenging for businesses to compare different PDUs and choose the right one for their needs.

Regional Insights-

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Operations to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to prevail in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market growth. The rising corporate infrastructure across developing nations and the significant efforts of respective governments to amplify the IT ecosystem are anticipated to fuel the region’s market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based operations and automation are likely to complement the market growth in the coming years. India is anticipated to register tremendous growth in improving IT infrastructure.

North America is estimated to exhibit substantial growth due to the high investments in PDU projects in commercial places and data centers.

Europe is anticipated to experience remarkable growth due to increasing investments by telecommunication, co-location, internet, and cloud service providers.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Adopt Innovative Growth Strategies to Acquire Growth

The market comprises Tripp Lite, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., and Eaton, amongst the top market players. The key market players emphasize intensive research and development to develop advanced PDUs. They adopt innovative strategies, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, and others. For instance, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. in February 2020 to incorporate diverse power distribution and power monitoring solutions.

