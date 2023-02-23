Portable Toilet Market Size to Reach USD 20.43 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021-2028

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The portable toilet market size was USD 11.85 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 12.61 billion in 2021 to USD 20.43 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2021-2028 period. Factors such as increasing demand for hygienic solutions at manufacturing and construction sites will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for standard and customized self-contained portable restrooms will increase the footprint of the market. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Portable Toilet Market, 2021-2028.”



Industry Development:

Thetford Corporation began shipping its Titan Tote Prum Portable Waste Tanks that integrate with its line of portable toilet solutions.

Key Takeaways:



Increasing Luxury Portable Toilet Rental Facilities are anticipated to Boost Market Growth

Power/Trailer Mobile Toilet Segment is anticipated to Witness Highest Growth

Construction Sites is Anticipated to Dominate the Market in terms of Growth Rate

Camco Manufacturing, INC., Thetford, and Sanitech Hold Considerable Market Share in Terms of Revenue

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Disrupted Supply Chains During the Pandemic to Limit Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted various sectors worldwide. The pandemic bought economic backlash on international trade, foreign direct investments (FDIs), and other production activities, thereby limiting the growth of the market. Imposed lockdowns and shutdown of manufacturing facilities to curb the spread of the virus further led to decreased output against rising demand. Increasing prices of oil further led to a faltered transport sector, leading to delays in manufacturing and production activities.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Industrial & Commercial Infrastructure to Augment Market Volume

Factors, such as the rapidly developing industrial and commercial sector and improving GDP of rising economies, will boost the portable toilet market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing investments across various sectors and efforts were undertaken to improve the country’s deficit, which will further fuel the growth of the market.

Also, strengthening the quality of life for consumers and rising renovation activities among old construction sites will increase the footprint of the market.

However, increasing geopolitical tensions are expected to hamper supply chains, thereby limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

The report contains a comprehensive overview by analyzing critical aspects of the industry such as opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. Additionally, the report also sheds light on various segments and subsegments in terms of types and applications. The report further encompasses innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions acquired by the dominant players in the market.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Thetford (U.S.)

Satellite Industries (U.S.)

PolyPortables (U.K.)

Shorelink (U.K.)

Armal Srl (U.S.)

Sanitech (South Africa)

ADCO Holdings Inc. (TOI & DIXI Group GmbH) (U.S.)

PolyJohn Enterprises (U.S.)

Camco Manufacturing, INC. (U.S)

Blue Bowl Sanitation Inc. (U.S.)

NuConcepts (U.S.)

Formit Portable Toilets (Australia)

Ace Portable Toilets (U.S.)

Arkansas Portable Toilets (U.S.)

Segments

Type, Application, and Region Are Studied

By type, the market is broken down into handling/lifting moving toilet and power/trailer mobile toilet.

On the basis of application, the market can be divided into construction sites, factories, public places, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Surge in Infrastructure Development

North America will hold the largest portable toilet market share due to increasing demand for luxurious toilets and an ongoing trend of hosting outdoor parties.

Asia Pacific will occupy exponential market share during the forecast period, owing to the region’s housing highly populated regions and improving standard of living among the general population. Additionally, expanding infrastructure developments and increasing organizations offering safe and hygienic defecation facilities for their workforce will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will hold considerable market share in terms of global contribution due to the highly dependent tourism sector and growth in the construction and manufacturing sector during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Improving Technology to Bolster Market Share

The dominant players for the industry are constantly working toward developing novel and innovative solutions for offering a wider portfolio for their consumers. In order to maintain a competitive edge, heavy investments are being made into R&D activities and increasing annual R&D expenditure. Prominent players are often shuffling their products to create a diversified choice for maintaining a safe and hygienic environment for their consumers. This results in mergers & acquisitions to capture a large market share, thereby increasing revenue.

