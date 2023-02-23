No. 2 2023 Grant of restricted shares

English Danish

In accordance with Solar's remuneration policy, the Executive Board and management team will be granted a total of 14,649 restricted shares in 2023 at a total market value of DKK 9.2m.

Restricted shares are granted for no consideration and provide the holder with a right and an obligation to receive B shares at a nominal value of DKK 100. The grant price is fixed at DKK 629.95 based on the average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen the first 10 business days after the publication of Annual Report 2022.

The restricted shares vest three years after the time of granting, meaning that this grant of shares vests in 2026. At this point, the holder may exercise the restricted share granting.

As of today, Solar’s Executive Board and management team have in accordance with the programme a total of 44,464 outstanding restricted shares, as 11,003 shares from the grant in 2020 have now been settled with the participants.

Contacts

Chair of the Board of Directors Michael Troensegaard Andersen – tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





