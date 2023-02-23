New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022

Danish Ship Finance issues new floating rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2027.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/ .

ISIN Capital Centre Currency Opening date Maturity DK0004133485 Institute in General DKK 24 February 2023 1 January 2027

Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding and Investor Relations, Jonas Kau, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk

