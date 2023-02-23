Iskra Boosts Web3 Game Partnership with HDLabs Investment

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iskra continues to build up its Web3 gaming network and capabilities by forging a strategic partnership and investing 100,000,000 KRW in HDLabs, a global blockchain technology company that's making its mark in Web3 games backed by a solid background in game launch and sourcing.

The partnership marks the start of Iskra and HDLabs' long-term gaming collaboration plan, which includes the launch of 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM), the first game in Iskra's lineup.

According to Junyoung Park, <Games Business Division Lead> at Iskra, the partnership is aligned with the company's goal to continue exploring robust gaming partnership opportunities with Web3 gaming projects that are experimenting with different elements and models.

"This is why we partnered and invested with HDLabs, the first of many Web3 projects, because we believe in their capability of giving games a Web3 edge and opening unprecedented opportunities for gamers,"

Iskra's 100,000,000 KRW investment in HDLabs was conducted via INO participation, with Iskra purchasing 438 units of 3KM Mystery Box to be used for promotional marketing of the 3KM game and its related digital assets, such as the first and second rounds of Iskra's Daily Luck Spin and Mission Card quest.

As the premier Web3 destination designed for gamers and developers, Iskra will continue to invest in Web3 projects backed by a strong gaming track record.

At present, Iskra and HDLabs are gearing for the public launch of 3KM, a turn-based RPG game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology and infinite potential of in-game assets in the form of NFTs.

About Iskra

Iskra offers a premier destination for players and game developers to explore the thrill and opportunity of Web3 gaming alongside a vibrant community.

As part of its mission, Iskra aims to mold a Web3 future by creating a forward-thinking dedicated home for Web3 gaming and giving every user a stake in the company's success. It is committed to becoming a leading platform for blockchain gaming.

Social Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iskra-world

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iskra_world

Telegram: https://t.me/iskra_world_official

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IskraWorld

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/iskraworld

About HDLabs

HDLabs is a global blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, enterprises, and government. They are specialized in Web3 game launch and sourcing.

First project 3KM Multi-Game Platform has recently launched with 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (Game) coming up real soon.

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/@3KM_Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3KMOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/ThreeKingdomsMultiverse_Global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr0KTISYnEAVga3y-b3p8Hg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3km

Media Contact

Brand: ISKRA

Email: media@ISKRA.world

Website: https://www.iskra.world

SOURCE: ISKRA