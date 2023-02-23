2022 Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Lab Instrumentation Market Report: Players Include Bruker, Danaher, Illumina, MilliporeSigma and Perkin Elmer

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Instrumentation Markets for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an in-depth examination of the major technologies used in the pharma/bio sector, encompassing 50 technologies in 9 categories.

The report examines historical growth and provides forecasts for demand over the next five years. This report focuses on delivering insights into phases of discovery, therapeutic focus, and the challenges being faced in therapeutic development.

Drug development is a long and complicated process that involves several types of analytical instruments used in a variety of ways and purposes. Starting at early discovery, a targeted process occurs during drug and biomarker discovery to identify a drug candidate.

These drug candidates are then tested in preclinical and clinical trials, translational research, and finally manufacturing and QA/QC. Due to the nature of drugs and their interactions, knowing how a drug works, its side effects, the method of delivery, its efficacy, consistency in manufacturing, and more all must be tested using precise methods and accurate data.

The instruments covered in this report are the primary sources of that data and form the critical infrastructure for pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic compounds. Further, innovations in the instruments, software controlling them, and analysis methods will further drive new biotherapeutics and drug formulations that are key to the success of the industry.

At the heart of all drug development is the pharmaceutical, biotech, and biopharmaceutical companies. They account for the majority of demand for these instruments, as they are the main commercial benefactors of biotherapeutics. These companies will often utilize contract research organizations and public sector organizations such as those in academia, the government, and research institutions to assist in the R&D process.

Together and in conjunction with a regulatory framework, this network alongside instrument suppliers forms a fast growing marketplace that has only been further helped by steady government investment. Future growth in the pharma/bio marketplace will be driven by new therapeutic modalities that are more specific to a certain disease, delivered in better ways, with faster research and production timelines, and an increased reliance on personalization to patients. The resulting price tag and need for specific capital and infrastructure will further rely on high throughput screening, automation, and reliance on CROs and CMOs that provide expertise and scale up resources.

Top Vendors include:

Bruker

Danaher

Illumina

MilliporeSigma

Perkin Elmer

QIAGEN

Sartorius

Tecan

Thermo Fisher

Waters

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

A. About this Report

B. Scope and Methodology

C. Regional Segmentations

D. End Market & Sector Segmentations

E. Application Segmentations

F. Therapeutic Type Segmentation

G. Executive Summary

2. Background on the Pharma/Bio Sector

A. Introduction to the Pharma/Bio sector

B. Trends in Pharma/Bio

C. Market Opportunities

D. Market Threats

3. Laboratory Market Demand

A. Overall

Overall Demand by Technology, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Overall Vendor Share, 2021

Overall Supplier Participation, 2021

F. Life Science Instrumentation

Life Science Instrumentation Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Life Science Instrumentation Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Life Science Instrumentation Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Life Science Instrumentation Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Life Science Instrumentation Vendor Share, 2021

Life Science Instrumentation Supplier Participation, 2021

E. Molecular Biology

Molecular Biology Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Molecular Biology Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Molecular Biology Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Molecular Biology Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Molecular Biology Vendor Share, 2021

Molecular Biology Supplier Participation, 2021

B. Chromatography

Chromatography Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Chromatography Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Chromatography Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Chromatography Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Chromatography Vendor Share, 2021

Chromatography Supplier Participation, 2021

C. Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Mass Spectrometry Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Mass Spectrometry Vendor Share, 2021

Mass Spectrometry Supplier Participation, 2021

I. Lab Automation & Informatics

Lab Automation & Informatics Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Lab Automation & Informatics Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Lab Automation & Informatics Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Lab Automation & Informatics Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Lab Automation & Informatics Vendor Share, 2021

Lab Automation & Informatics Supplier Participation, 2021

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Atomic Spectroscopy Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Atomic Spectroscopy Vendor Share, 2021

Atomic Spectroscopy Supplier Participation, 2021

H. Bioprocessing

Bioprocessing Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Bioprocessing Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Bioprocessing Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Bioprocessing Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Bioprocessing Vendor Share, 2021

Bioprocessing Supplier Participation, 2021

G. Imaging

Imaging Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Imaging Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Imaging Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Imaging Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Imaging Vendor Share, 2021

Imaging Supplier Participation, 2021

K. Other Techniques

Other Techniques Demand by Technique, 2021-2026

Other Techniques Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Other Techniques Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Other Techniques Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Other Techniques Vendor Share, 2021

Other Techniques Supplier Participation, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0e11l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.