Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023 to 2027: High Prevalence of Oncology Indications and Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems and Combination Therapies Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is forecasted to grow by $172.61 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

Acrotech Biopharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bio Techne Corp.

BioVision Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.

Curis Inc.

Huya Bioscience International LLC

InvivoGen Corp.

Italfarmaco Spa

Medivir AB

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Onxeo SA

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

Cetya Therapeutics Inc.

The report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies.



The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Route Of Administration

Oral HDAC inhibitors

Parenteral HDAC inhibitors

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, research grants and funding and growing awareness about cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market sizing

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market forecast

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n8pbf-hdac?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.