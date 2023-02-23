U.S. Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution 2023: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.



Key Findings:

Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution Industry (U.S.) to reach $480,752,056,792 by 2029.

Specialized Nondurable Goods Distributors, Including Books, Farm Supplies, Tobacco and Paints Distribution Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits to Customer:



1) Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package

2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies

3) Deep industry and company financials



This Analytics Report Features:



1) Historical data

2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

3) Operating ratios

4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries

6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies



Pages: 70



Statistical Tables Provided: 33



Charts Provided: 21



Geographic: US



Designed to benefit:

Analysis and Financial Modeling

Investment Professionals

Lenders

M&A Advisors

Appraisers

Consultants

Key Data:





Industry Summary

Revenues historical through 2021

Revenues projected through 2029

Employee Count 2014-2021

Annual Growth Rate 2021

CAGR 2014 through 2021

CAGR 2022 through 2029

Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments

Number of Firms 2014-2021

Number of Establishments 2014-2021

Employees, 2019-2021

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2014-2021

Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios

Revenue Compared to All Industries

Expenses Compared to All Industries

Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

This Industry Compared to All Industries

Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies

Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2014-2021

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

Market Capitalization

Employees

Revenue

Net Income

3-Year Revenue Growth

3-Year Income Growth

Return on Assets

Return on Equity

Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2021

Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat

Companies Profiled:

Trammo Inc

AMCON Distributing Company

Greenlane Holdings Inc

Amrep Corporation

Central Garden & Pet Co

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction

A. Core Benefits to Customer:

Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)

Benchmarking of:

1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry

2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry

3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.

Historical revenues

Enterprise population

Multi-year employee count and sales per employee

Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2029

Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories

II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code

Types of business activities

III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)

Revenues and CAGR 2021

Revenue forecast to 2029 with CAGR

Historical revenues

Historical CAGR

Top U.S. companies, by revenues

Employment within the industry, 2021 and historic

IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)

Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2021

Employees, 2014-2021, with growth rates

Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2021

Annual sales per employee, 2014-2021

V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2029

A. Revenues, Historical and Projected

Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2014-2021

Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2029

B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year

Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry

C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year

Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries

Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries

D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages

Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange

E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies

Income statement averages, 2014-2021

All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios

Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues

Balance sheet averages, 2014-2021

All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios

Cash flow averages, 2014-2018

All cash flow items

VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:

Approximate market capitalization

Employees

Revenues

Net income

3-Year revenue growth rate

3-Year income growth rate

Return on assets rate

Return on equity rate

Return on invested capital rate

B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics

Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average

C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)

Contact information, executive lists

Business descriptions

Key financial data for 6 years

Brands and divisions

Top salaries

Corporate culture

Charts comparing revenues vs. net income

VII. Appendix: Assumptions

U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2029

VIII. Data Description and Sources



