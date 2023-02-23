With 6.2 % CAGR, Tube Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 15.45 billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Tube Packaging Market.

The tube packaging market size was valued at USD 8.99 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach at USD 15.45 billion in 2029 grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % over the forecast period from 2023-2029. The tube packaging market is a segment of the global packaging industry, which involves the production and distribution of tubes that are used for packaging various types of products, including cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and industrial goods.

The tube packaging market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenience and portability, rising disposable incomes, and the growth of e-commerce. Additionally, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is also driving the growth of the tube packaging market.

The market is segmented based on material type, product type, end-use industry, and region. The most commonly used materials for tube packaging include plastic, aluminum, and laminated tubes. Plastic tubes are the most widely used material type, owing to their low cost and ease of customization.

What is a packaging tube?

A packaging tube is a cylindrical container that is typically made of cardboard or plastic and is used to package and transport various types of products. Packaging tubes are commonly used for packaging items such as food products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial parts.

Packaging tubes can be either round or square-shaped, and they come in various sizes and lengths depending on the product being packaged. They can be customized with different closures, such as snap-on lids or screw caps, and can be printed with branding, product information, or other designs.





Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 8.99 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 15.45 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.2 % from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Material Type, Application and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Netherlands; Denmark; Finland; Spain; Russia; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Singapore; Australia; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled Amcor plc, ALBEA, Essel Propack Limited, Huhtamäki, Constantia, Sonoco Products Company, VisiPak, Montebello Packaging, Unette Corporation, WWP, Hoffmann Neopac AG, CTL Packaging USA, IntraPac International LLC, VIVA Group, Maynard & Harris Plastics, Unicep and ALLTUB Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Companies Covered in Tube Packaging Market Report:

Amcor plc

ALBEA

Essel Propack Limited,

Huhtamäki,

Constantia

Sonoco Products Company

VisiPak

Montebello Packaging

Unette Corporation

Hoffmann Neopac AG

CTL Packaging USA

IntraPac International LLC

VIVA Group

Maynard & Harris Plastics

Unicep

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America dominated the industry with a revenue share of 32.59%, and it is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The well-established personal care and healthcare industries in the region have contributed to the higher market share. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market due to the emergence of India, China, and South Korea as manufacturing hubs in the region. Additionally, the growing population and disposable income levels are also driving the region's growth.

Market participants in Europe are continuously engaged in new product development to meet the increasing demand from various end-user industries. For instance, Stora Enso developed paperboard tube packaging for cosmetic products in October 2019, which is biodegradable, renewable, and an alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

The Middle East & Africa is also a fast-developing region where most of the population earns well and is inclined toward consumerism. Due to the availability of comparatively cheaper alternatives, consumers in the region are becoming less brand loyal, which is leading to a rise in demand for various personal care, healthcare, and packaged food products, further bolstering the market growth.

Tube Packaging Market Analysis:

The tube packaging market was valued at USD 8.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2023 - 2029. Tubes are one of the most popular packaging formats in the cosmetic and personal care segment, primarily attributed to their convenience, portability, and flexibility to hold and dispense a wide variety of products.

The growth of the market studied is primarily attributed to factors such as increasing urbanization, a growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes of consumers. Urbanization has played a significant role in boosting disposable incomes and increasing awareness about the availability of different cosmetic products, thereby creating several opportunities for market players and driving demand for tube packing.

Currently, laminated tubes are the dominant segment in the market due to their multi-layered barrier structure. These tubes enhance the shelf-life of products by offering excellent barrier properties that minimize the transfer of oxygen and light, providing protection against bacteria. Consequently, the demand for laminated tubes is on the rise.

The pharmaceutical market is also driving the growth of the market especially medications that are used in Dermatology where tube packing is broadly used. Global pharmaceutical sales globally in 2018 were 110 billion USD according to AstraZeneca and the future growth of the pharmaceutical sector will drive the demand for tubes and bottles packaging particularly.

Further, technological advancements in cosmetic packaging due to focus on attractive the user's experience such as by including a brush or sponge head, on a tube with a pump and other advanced applicators, are being requested more often.

Urbanization has created several opportunities for market players, by boosting disposable income and creating cognizance about the availability of different cosmetics products thereby significantly spurring the demand for Tube packing.

However, regulations vary across regions and countries for packing which may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments: Tube Packaging Market

Tube Packaging Market By Material Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Laminated

Aluminum

Plastic

Tube Packaging Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cleaning Products

Tube Packaging Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

