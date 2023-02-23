Worldwide Household Vacuum Cleaner Industry to 2031 - Featuring Electrolux, Bissell, Dyson, Haier and iRobot Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on global household vacuum cleaner market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The report provides revenue of the global household vacuum cleaner market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.
The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global household vacuum cleaner market from 2022 to 2031.
Companies Mentioned
- Electrolux AB
- Bissell Inc.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Haier Group
- iRobot Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips, N.V.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Techtronic Industries
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Riccar (Tacony Corporation)
- Rexair LLC (Tacony Corporation)
- Sebo Stein & Co. GmbH
- SharkNinja Operating LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Key Trends Analysis
5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.3. Key Market Indicators
5.3.1. Overall Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain Analysis
5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.7. Technology Overview
5.8. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022 - 2031
5.8.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)
6. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Handheld Vacuum Cleaners
6.1.2. Canister Vacuum Cleaners
6.1.3. Upright Vacuum Cleaners
6.1.4. Stick Vacuum Cleaners
6.1.5. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type
7. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vacuum Bag Type
7.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Vacuum Bag Type, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. With Bag
7.1.2. Bagless
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Vacuum Bag Type
8. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Category
8.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Category, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Corded
8.1.2. Cordless
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Category
9. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Capacity
9.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Capacity, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Up to 0.9 L
9.1.2. 1 to 1.4 L
9.1.3. 1.5 to 1.9 L
9.1.4. 2 L & Above
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Capacity
10. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price
10.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Price, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Low
10.1.2. Medium
10.1.3. High
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price
11. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. Online
11.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites
11.1.1.2. Company-owned Websites
11.1.2. Offline
11.1.2.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
11.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
11.1.2.3. Other Independent Retailers
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel
12. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, Region
12.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Europe
12.1.3. Asia Pacific
12.1.4. Middle East & Africa
12.1.5. South America
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region
13. North America Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Middle East & Africa Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast
17. South America Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
18.2. Market Share Analysis (%), 2021
18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)
19. Key Takeaway
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8cvd0-vacuum?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.