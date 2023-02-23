Worldwide Household Vacuum Cleaner Industry to 2031 - Featuring Electrolux, Bissell, Dyson, Haier and iRobot Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on global household vacuum cleaner market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global household vacuum cleaner market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global household vacuum cleaner market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Electrolux AB

Bissell Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Haier Group

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips, N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Techtronic Industries

Miele & Cie. KG

Riccar (Tacony Corporation)

Rexair LLC (Tacony Corporation)

Sebo Stein & Co. GmbH

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. Overall Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. Technology Overview

5.8. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022 - 2031

5.8.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

6.1.2. Canister Vacuum Cleaners

6.1.3. Upright Vacuum Cleaners

6.1.4. Stick Vacuum Cleaners

6.1.5. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type



7. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vacuum Bag Type

7.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Vacuum Bag Type, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. With Bag

7.1.2. Bagless

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Vacuum Bag Type



8. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Category

8.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Category, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Corded

8.1.2. Cordless

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Category



9. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Capacity

9.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Capacity, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Up to 0.9 L

9.1.2. 1 to 1.4 L

9.1.3. 1.5 to 1.9 L

9.1.4. 2 L & Above

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Capacity



10. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price

10.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Price, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Low

10.1.2. Medium

10.1.3. High

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price



11. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. Online

11.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites

11.1.1.2. Company-owned Websites

11.1.2. Offline

11.1.2.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

11.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

11.1.2.3. Other Independent Retailers

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel



12. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

12.1. Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Europe

12.1.3. Asia Pacific

12.1.4. Middle East & Africa

12.1.5. South America

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region



13. North America Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Europe Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Asia Pacific Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Middle East & Africa Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast



17. South America Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Forecast



18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Market Share Analysis (%), 2021

18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)



19. Key Takeaway

