Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Riyadh Vet Diagnostic Laboratory, My Pet Clinic, Khobar Vet Clinic, European Vet Clinic, Elite Vet Clinic

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Animal Type (Companion Animals v/s Livestock), By Testing Category (Analytical Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Bacteriology, Pathology, Immunoassays, Others), By Diseases, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market is bound to experience impressive growth with anticipated CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of rising concerns among the pet owners regarding their pet's health.

Increasing advancement in the veterinary healthcare services and increasing researches are further driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, advancing pharmaceutical products and their availability for the animal welfare in the country are further supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the next five years.



Animal Welfare Concerns Drive Market Growth



Rapidly growing population of companion animals like cats, dogs, camels, etc. is majorly responsible for the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the upcoming five years. With increasing companion animal population, the pet owners are quite concerned regarding long and short term health conditions of their pets.

Thus, the surge in the demand for better healthcare facility, advanced pharmaceutical products, along with therapeutics and testing services are anticipated to further support the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the next five years.



Increasing demand for animal based food products like milk & dairy products, poultry products, etc. is also substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the future five years.

Rising concerns toward food products and its safety, and after consideration of various diseases being caused due to consumption of animal products, maintenance of health and wellbeing of the animals is a serious issue and generates higher demand for the veterinary testing services. Effective test guarantee early diagnosis of any infectious of chronic disease in the livestock animals. Increasing livestock indirectly influences market growth too.



Technological Advancement Leads Market Growth



Rapidly growing healthcare system in the country is also focused on animal healthcare as much as it is concerned toward human healthcare systems.

Growing advancements in the veterinary therapeutics along with the pharmaceutical sector is driving the market growth in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing instances of zoonotic diseases like cat scratch disease is increasing in the country and supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the next five years.



Quality diagnostic services like routine hemogram, serum biochemistry, immunology, bacteriology, serology, virology, histopathology, parasitology, analytical services, molecular diagnostics and toxicology for animal species substantiate the growth of the Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing research and product development in the sector like better and efficient diagnostic tests, reagent kits, and advances procedures to identify disease, or disorder and provide treatment, are expected to aid market growth in the future five years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market.

Riyadh Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

My Pet Clinic

The Khobar Veterinary Clinic

European Veterinary Clinic

Elite Veterinary Clinic

Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia veterinary testing services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock

Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Testing Category:

Analytical Services

Diagnostic Imaging

Bacteriology

Pathology

Immunoassays

Others

Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Disease:

Infectious Diseases

Non-Infectious Diseases

General Ailments

Others

Saudi Arabia Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Region:

Northern & Central Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

Southern Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g4trs-arabia?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.