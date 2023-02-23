UAE Glucometers Market Report 2023: Self Glucose Monitoring Glucometers v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Glucometers Market By Product Type (Self Glucose Monitoring Glucometers v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers), By Technique (Invasive v/s Non-Invasive), By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE glucometers market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of diabetes among the population of the country.

Rising awareness among the population regarding blood glucose monitoring, and availability of the technologically advanced products further drives the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the upcoming five years. Surging demand for the blood glucose monitoring devices and increasing advanced product development further aids the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the next five years.



Glucometers is a medical device that allows the analysis of the blood glucose level of the patient through samples of blood. Due to lack of insulin in the body, the digestion process of the sugar molecules becomes difficult. Increased levels of sugar causes diabetes, and that often leads to various diseases including cardiovascular diseases, eye diseases, urinary infections.

Higher sugar levels are also responsible for weakening the immunity of the patient thereby increasing the chances of infectious diseases. Recently dealt pandemic due to widespread COVID-19 virus was one of the infectious diseases that had higher chances of affecting the diabetic population and it increased the death toll multiple times.



Growing Instances of Diabetes Drive Market Growth



Growing instances of diabetes among the population is majorly driving the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the upcoming five years.

In the year 2021, 990.9 people every 1000 people in the country suffered from diabetes. Also, rising geriatric population of the country is also responsible for the growing demand for glucometers. The geriatric population over the age of 65 years is highly susceptible to diabetes. One in every 5 people aging over 69 years suffers from diabetes in the country.



By 2019, over 19% of the adult population aging between 20 years to 79 years were suffering from type II diabetes. Also, the country stands at 10th largest population suffering from diabetes on the world scale.

Moreover, the population suffering from diabetes were strictly advised to monitor their health conditions before and after vaccination, since immune system of diabetic patient is drastically affected. Thus, increasing the risks of COVID-19 infection multiple folds.



Technological Advancement Promises Market Growth



Global market players are actively invested in research and technological advancement in the medical devices like glucometers. Government's involvement in promoting the local manufacturers to localize the manufacturing and inviting the global players in the healthcare industry in the country further supports the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the next five years.



Growing demands for the non-invasive techniques & devices, along with the advancements like self-glucose monitoring devices also aid the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the future five years.

Furthermore, the common population is actively investing in the better healthcare services and demanding for advanced monitoring devices that can help them keeping a regular check over their health conditions and thus substantiates the growth of the UAE glucometers market in the forecast years through 2027F.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE glucometers market.

Abbott Laboratories, S.A.

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO

Morepen Laboratories UAE (Dr. Morepen)

Ascensia UAE

Beurer UAE

Dexcom UAE

Report Scope:



UAE Glucometers Market, By Product Type:

Self-Glucose Monitoring Glucometers

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Glucometers

UAE Glucometers Market, By Technique:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

UAE Glucometers Market, By Type:

Wearable

Non-Wearable

UAE Glucometers Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Outlet

Online

Others

UAE Glucometers Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Others

UAE Glucometers Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jte9f9-glucometers?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.