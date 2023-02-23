The 1st Meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals Convenes

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first meeting of the organizing committee for the 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (hosted by "Shenzhen Center for International Exchange of Personnel", referred to as "the 21st CIEP") was held via video conference on February 16.





Li Meng, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Director of the National Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 21st CIEP as well as Qin Weizhong, Mayor of Shenzhen and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 21st CIEP, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. The meeting was also attended by officials from the Department of Foreign Experts Affairs, the Department of Social Development, the Department of Achievements and Regional Affairs, the Department of Talent and Science Popularization, the Department of Cooperation, the Exchange Center, the International Talent Exchange Center, and science and technology management departments from provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, and Ningxia, as well as representatives from cooperating organizations for the Conference.

In his speech, Vice Minister Li Meng pointed out that The 21st conference on international exchange of professionals is the first large-scale international exchange activity held by the Ministry of Science and Technology since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The 21st CIEP should take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on implementing the strategies of rejuvenating China through science and education, building a strong country through talent development, and driving development through innovation as guidance. The Conference should build an important platform for international talent exchange, showcase China's technological and cultural exchange, promote the international exchange of talents, and further enhance service capabilities. The 21st CIEP should play a greater role in promoting the construction of a new development pattern and creating a globally competitive open innovation ecosystem. It should grasp the forefront of scientific and technological development and talent flow trends, closely follow national strategies, increase the introduction of high-quality resources, fully leverage the advantages of various media platforms, and further enhance the influence of the 21st CIEP at home and abroad. The 21st CIEP should strengthen supervision, management, and services, pay attention to the protection of intellectual property rights, and create a good environment for cooperation and exchanges among participants.

He also expressed his hope that science and technology departments from all over the country would actively utilize the platform of the conference, seize the opportunity to gather high-quality resources, and actively invite local representative enterprises, research institutes, universities and other talent agglomeration platforms to participate in the exhibition and conference. They should also collect and screen a batch of urgently needed cooperative projects and talent demands, strengthen early-stage communication, promote practical cooperation between supply and demand, and further improve the sense of gain of enterprises, universities, and institutes on the conference platform.

Mayor Qin Weizhong stated that the Conference on International Exchange of Professionals is a high-level and international talent event in China and an important platform for international scientific and technological innovation cooperation. Shenzhen will comprehensively and systematically study, publicize, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the important thoughts of General Secretary Xi Jinping on doing a good job in talent work in the new era, adhere to government guidance, market operation, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, innovate mechanisms, enrich business models, and expand functions. The city will coordinate the exhibition display, service guarantee, and publicity and reporting work, and make every effort to promote accurate docking and pragmatic cooperation of talents, projects, technology, products, and services. The city aims to make the conference unique, influential, and highly impactful, and to make positive contributions to building a strong talent nation and providing strong talent support for achieving high-level technological self-reliance and promoting Chinese-style modernization.

At the meeting, Wang Youming, Director of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of Science and Technology Innovation, reported on the general work plan of the 21st CIEP, and representatives from various provinces and cities attending the conference exchanged speeches. The meeting was chaired by Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. Approved by the authorities, the 21st CIEP will be held in Shenzhen on April 15-16. This conference will fully implement the Central Committee of the Party's decision-making arrangements, centering around the theme of "promoting scientific and technological innovation, seeking common development, and benefiting global talents". It will be based on internationalization, specialization, low-carbon, Informa ionization, and marketization, enhancing the leadership, strength, driving force, support, and source of innovation, building an international platform for technological innovation and talent exchange, and working together to share the "Chinese opportunity" of promoting scientific and technological innovation and innovative development, accelerating the construction of an open innovation ecosystem and the Community of Shared Future for Mankind.

