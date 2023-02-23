Global A2P SMS Market Report to 2031: Players Include Twilio, Sinch, Orange, China Telecom Global and Infobip

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2P SMS Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on global A2P SMS market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global A2P SMS market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global A2P SMS market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Twilio

Sinch

Orange

China Telecom Global Limited

Infobip ltd.

Tyntec

Route Mobile

AT&T

Genesys

Tata Communications

Vonage

Sify Technologies limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global A2P SMS Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on A2P SMS Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East and Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Application

4.5.2. By End-user



5. Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2021

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2022-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global A2P SMS Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. A2P SMS Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Pushed Content Services

6.3.2. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Services

6.3.3. Promotional Campaigns

6.3.4. Interactive Services

6.3.5. Others



7. Global A2P SMS Market Analysis, by End-user

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. A2P SMS Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Retail

7.3.2. Travel & Transport

7.3.3. Entertainment

7.3.4. Healthcare

7.3.5. Hospitality

7.3.6. BFSI

7.3.7. Others



8. Global A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America

9. North America A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

13. South America A2P SMS Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2021)

14.3. Competitive Scenario

14.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

14.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



15. Company Profiles



16. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jn0hgt-sms-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.