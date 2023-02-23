Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Report 2022 to 2031: Featuring Avigilon, Cisco Systems, i-PRO, Genetec and Motorola Solutions Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global video surveillance and VSaaS market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Security Systems GmbH

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

Avigilon Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

i-PRO Co., Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Milestones Systems A/S

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short-term and Long-term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Type

4.5.3. By End-user



5. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2021

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2022-2031



6. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Hardware

6.3.1.1. Camera

6.3.1.2. Recorder & Storage Device

6.3.1.3. Monitor & Display

6.3.2. Software

6.3.2.1. Video Management System

6.3.2.2. Video Analytics

6.3.3. Services

6.3.3.1. Hosted

6.3.3.2. Managed



7. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis, by Type

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. IP-based

7.3.2. Analog



8. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Overview and Definitions

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Retail

8.3.3. Business

8.3.4. Transportation

8.3.5. Government Establishment

8.3.6. Hospitality

8.3.7. Industrial

8.3.8. Healthcare

8.3.9. Others



9. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region



10. North America Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2021)

15.3. Competitive Scenario

15.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

15.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



16. Company Profiles



17. Key Takeaways



