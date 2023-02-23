Worldwide Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Industry to 2030: Growing Demand of Electronic Devices and Rising Technological Advancements in Automobiles Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.
This report on global electrostatic discharge packaging market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by segmenting the market based on product type, end user, application, material and additive, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electrostatic discharge packaging market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand of Electronic Devices
- Rising Technological Advancements in Automobiles
Challenges
- Issues Regarding Use of Metallic Powder
- Packaging is Expensive and Bulky in Nature
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- Achilles
- AUER Packaging
- Botron
- Desco
- Dou Yee Enterprises
- DS Smith
- Elcom
- GWP
- International Plastics
- Kiva Container
- NEFAB
- Pregis
- Protective Packaging
- Pure-Stat
- Sealed Air
- Smurfit Kappa
- Storopack
- Summit Container
- Teknis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Bags
5.3. Trays
5.4. Clamshell
5.5. Shrink Films
5.6. Boxes & Containers
5.7. Tapes & Labels
5.8. Foams
5.9. Totes/IBC
5.10. Racks
5.11.Others
6. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by End User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Electrical & Electronics
6.3. Automobile
6.4. Defense & Military
6.5. Manufacturing
6.6. Aerospace
6.7. Healthcare
6.8. Others
7. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Electrical & Electronic Component
7.2.1. Printed Circuits Boards (PCB)
7.2.2. Semi-Conductors
7.2.3. Screens
7.2.4. Other Components
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. Diagnosis Equipment
7.3.2. Therapeutic Equipment
7.3.3. Other Equipment
7.4. Explosive Powders
7.4.1. Drugs
7.4.2. Others
8. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Material and Additive
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Conductive & Dissipative Polymers
8.2.1. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
8.2.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
8.2.3. Polycarbonate (PC)
8.2.4. Polyethylene (PE)
8.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)
8.2.6. Polyamide (PA)
8.2.7. Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
8.2.8. Others
8.3. Metal
8.3.1. Aluminum
8.3.2. Steel
8.3.3. Tin
8.3.4. Copper
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Additive
8.4.1. Carbon Black
8.4.2. Ethylene Bis Stearamide
8.4.3. Lauric Diethanolamide
8.4.4. Glycerol Esters
8.4.5. Ethoxylated Amines
8.4.6. Carbon Nanotube
8.4.7. Ethoxylated Sorbitan Ester
8.4.8. Others
9. Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Region
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Scenario
13.2. Company Profiles
