United States Diabetes Market Report 2023: A $28.27 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Braun, Eli Lilly, Terumo, BD, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed, Medtronic, Insulet, Abbott, DarioHealth, Dexcom, Roche, Tandem

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Diabetes Market is expected to reach $28.27 Billion by 2028 from $23.32 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.26%

In the United States, Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death. Diabetes is a persistent disease that happens either when the pancreas has not produced enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively and efficiently uses its insulin.

In the United States, cases of diabetes have risen dramatically during the last two decades, a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle changes. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States. About 1.75 Million U.S. citizens are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Diabetes and pre-diabetes are leading public health concerns across the United States. About 37.3 Million Americans have diabetes, according to the CDC.

United States Diabetes Population is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2022 to 2028

According to CDC, 11.3% of the U.S. population has diabetes. There are mainly two types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. A lack of insulin production characterizes type 1 diabetes, and Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body's ineffective use of insulin. Type 2 is typically progressive and develops in people over age 45, but there are more and more children, teenagers, and young adults who are also developing diabetes.



It often results from excess physical inactivity and body weight. Higher than 1 in 10 adults in the United States live with type 1 or 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approx 90% to 95% of all diagnosed cases of diabetes; type 1 diabetes accounts for about 5-10%. Approx. 283,000 Americans under age 20 are estimated to have been diagnosed with diabetes, nearly 0.35% of that population, according to American Diabetes Association.



Although, over time, diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Such damage can result in reduced blood and nerve damage. Type 2 diabetes is a significant public health problem in the USA, affecting over 12% of American adults and imposing considerable health and economic burden on individuals and society. In the United States, 96 million adults, more than 1 in 3, have pre-diabetes.

Growing Number of Diabetic Patients in the United States will create more demand for Insulin Market

Based on devices, United State Diabetes Market is classified into four types: Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), Insulin Pen, and Insulin Pump. SMBG Capturing the maximum share during the forecast period due to monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) can be valuable in managing diabetes mellitus. Patients with diabetes often measure their blood glucose to detect hypoglycemia and adjust insulin doses as needed.



The primary growth factors include the rising diabetic population, increasing awareness among the diabetes population, increasing spending on healthcare, active reimbursement policies, and technological advancement aimed at minimal and non-invasive testing methods, which significantly boost the market.



Besides, CGM and Insulin Pens will also dominate the market revenue of the United States during the upcoming year. CGM device is a tool that measures patients glucose levels 24 hours a day. However, Insulin pens offer the advantage of ease of administration, especially for patients with visual and dexterity issues, accuracy when administering small doses, convenience, and reduced pain. Today, about 59% of patients with diabetes use insulin pens in the U.S.

United States Diabetes Market was US$ 23.32 Billion in 2022

Most of the cost of diabetes care in the U.S, is provided by government insurance (including Medicare, Medicaid, and the military). The increasing diabetes prevalence has led the Government of the U.S. to launch diabetes prevention programs, raise awareness about its symptoms and encourage healthier lifestyle behavior among the citizens.

However, technological developments in diabetes devices, such as the introduction of a high-end insulin pump and pens, propel the demand for these products, leading manufacturers to focus on technological innovations and developing advanced products which boost the market.



The U.S. Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) clinical sequent translational studies have demonstrated that intensive lifestyle interventions focused on achieving 7% weight loss and at least 150 min per week of moderate physical activity can cut the risk of developing diabetes in half. Such interventions also improve health-related quality of life and enable some patients to reduce the need for medication.

Key Companies Analysis

The United States diabetes market is moderately fragmented, with few significant and generic players. The major players are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson (B.D.), Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Corporations, Abbott Laboratories, DarioHealth Crop, Dexcom, Inc, Roche Diagnostic, Tandem Diabetes Care.



In March 2022, Dexcom released G7 first in the U.K. and will expand the launch across Europe throughout 2022. Meanwhile, the CGM system is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration for an eventual U.S. release.



In June 2022, continuous glucose monitors (CGM) were adopted among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). However, up to 70% of CGM use is for type 1 diabetes (T1D); only 3-4% of the U.S. T2D population use CGM despite established benefits as per One Drop.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $28.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Diabetes Market



6. United States Diabetes Population & Forecast

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes



7. Market Share - United States Diabetes Analysis

7.1 By Types



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Market & Users

8.1 CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market

8.2 CGM User

8.3 Reimbursement Policies of CGM Devices in United States



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United States Market & Users

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Type 1 (SMBG)

9.1.2 Type 2 (SMBG)

9.2 Test Strips Market

9.2.1 Type 1

9.2.2 Type 2

9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.3.1 Type 1

9.3.2 Type 2

9.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.4.1 Type 1

9.4.2 Type 2

9.5 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

9.5.1 Type 1

9.5.2 Type 2

9.6 Reimbursement Policies of Blood Glucose Devices in United States



10. Insulin Pen - United States Market & User

10.1 Insulin Pen Market

10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen

10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen

10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen

10.2 Insulin Pen User

10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen

10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen

10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies of Insulin Pen in United States



11. Insulin Pump - United States Market & Users

11.1 Insulin Pump Market

11.1.1 Type 1

11.1.2 Type 2

11.2 Insulin Pump User

11.2.1 Type 1

11.2.2 Type 2

11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in United States

11.3.1 Animas Vibe

11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod

11.3.4 Tandem t: slim

11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo

11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care

11.4.1 Medtronic

11.5 Insulet Corporation

11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

11.6 Animas Corporation

11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients

11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)

11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care

11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis

12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.2 Eli Lilly

12.3 Terumo Corporation

12.4 BD

12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.6 Ypsomed AG



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis

13.1 Medtronic

13.2 Insulet Corporation



14. SMBG - Company Analysis

14.1 DarioHealth Corp

14.2 Abbott Laboratories



15. CGM - Company Analysis

15.1 Dexcom Inc

15.2 Roche

15.3 Tandem Diabetes Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb4nkz-states?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment