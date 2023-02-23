Immunohematology Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Grifols SA, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Becton, Dickinson & Company

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Immunohematology Market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 3.57 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of trauma cases and global hematological disorders are the primary reasons for the growth of the immunohematology market. The market is likely to be driven by rising technical developments and increased spending in research & development efforts by major players. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that the incidence rate of hemoglobinopathies and hemolytic anemias was 580 per 100,000 in 2019. According to WHO, cancer is the biggest cause of mortality, accounting for 9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2018. Cancer patients require blood and blood component transfusions during surgeries and non-surgical treatments. As a result of the mentioned factors, the immunohematology market is likely to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product types, the global immunohematology market has been segmented into:

Analyzers

Reagents & Consumables

The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market owing to the increased demand for hematology tests, the rising frequency of hematological disorders, and rising blood donation. Among other things, the reagents are used to evaluate the ABO system, determine group and Rh phenotypes, infrequent groups, detect rare antibodies, and human antiglobulin. As healthcare practitioners attempt to maximize their output volume of discoveries, the demand for reagents develops. Furthermore, due to the widespread use of immunohematology systems, the analyzer segment is expected to increase steadily during the estimated period. The analyzer is used to detect blood infections, detect blood diseases and screen blood. With the increasing prevalence of blood problems and people having more regular health checkups, blood diagnostic screening is becoming more common.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global immunohematology market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

The North America dominated the regions during the projection period. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, blood bank facilities, and the rising prevalence of trauma and target diseases are the primary drivers of the North American immunohematology market. Each year, almost 21 million blood components are transfused in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. The frequency of Sickle cell anemia in the United States is expected to be 38,464 in 2019, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. According to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts and Figures 2020, an estimated 178,520 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2020, accounting for 9.9 percent of the estimated 1,806,590 new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States in 2020. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, with the concentration of the majority of the leading competitors in North America, is likely to boost the immunohematology market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific immunohematology market is anticipated to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific is driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and awareness about blood donations. The Asia Pacific market is also characterized by the consistently growing population, driving the demand for blood transfusions and other hematological treatments. As reported by the WHO, the highest number of blood donations, representing 50% of the global figures, occur in Asia Pacific. Hence, the high volume of blood donations supports the growth of the immunohematology market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure is making the adoption of advanced blood typing and cross-matching tests easy in the region. However, reimbursement and regulatory issues may restrain the Asia Pacific immunohematology market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 3.57 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global immunohematology market include Grifols SA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KgaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., MTC Invitro, ANTISEL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and others.

To increase their market position in the immunohematology market, the leading players are increasingly focusing on implementing tactics such as adopting new technology, product developments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances, and partnerships. For instance, in April 2018, Immucor announced that Echo LumenaTM received FDA approval in the United States. This is intended for the small to medium-volume laboratory market. With the smallest benchtop size and the fastest type and screen turnaround time, this provides greater performance and clearer test results.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL IMMUNOHEMATOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Analyzers Reagents and Consumables GLOBAL IMMUNOHEMATOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Biochips Gel Cards Microplates Polymerase Chain Reaction Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology Others

TOC Continued..

