Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Announced a strategic partnership with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) to explore the utility of the Nautilus platform for studying specific protein targets in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and often fatal childhood cancer.

Presented a poster at the HUPO World Congress that demonstrated decoding of a model protein from an experiment of several dozen multi-affinity probes across 70 cycles.

Announced an expansion of Nautilus’ geographic footprint with the opening of an office in San Diego’s University Town Center, one of the largest and most talent-rich biotechnology and pharmaceutical hubs in the country.

Reported Q4 2022 expenses below peak spending levels reached in Q4 of the prior year, helping to maintain cash runway well into 2025.

“We made good progress on key scientific and business objectives in 2022 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “We presented scientific posters throughout the year that articulated key elements of our single-molecule approach to proteomics, strengthened the core leadership of our R&D team, and dramatically expanded our development organization, all while tightly and successfully managing operating expenses. We very much look forward to building on the successes of 2022 as we move through 2023 on our way to a commercial launch and beyond.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $63.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2022, a $13.1 million or 26% increase from $50.5 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products as well as the costs associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $57.9 million for the year-ended December 31, 2022, as compared to a net loss of $50.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $313.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nautilus will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results, business developments and outlook before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM Pacific Time / 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations with respect to any revenue timing or projections, expectations with respect to the timing of the launch of Nautilus’ product platform and full commercial availability, the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on providing proteome access, pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, expanding research horizons, and enabling scientific explorations and discovery, and the present and future capabilities and limitations of emerging proteomics technologies. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products, target markets, and other current and emerging proteomics technologies, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

Nautilus uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.nautilus.bio), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Therefore, Nautilus encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Nautilus to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,523 $ 185,619 Short-term investments 69,948 160,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,738 3,493 Total current assets 187,209 349,222 Property and equipment, net 3,700 2,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,866 29,377 Long-term investments 129,169 16,371 Other long-term assets 1,108 997 Total assets $ 350,052 $ 398,450 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,272 $ 1,723 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,528 3,119 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,991 970 Total current liabilities 6,791 5,812 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 28,337 29,062 Total liabilities 35,128 34,874 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 455,330 444,388 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,854 ) (184 ) Accumulated deficit (138,564 ) (80,640 ) Total stockholders’ equity 314,924 363,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 350,052 $ 398,450

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 9,587 $ 9,893 $ 37,672 $ 29,352 General and administrative 6,717 6,923 25,946 21,146 Total operating expenses 16,304 16,816 63,618 50,498 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,887 160 5,816 329 Other expense 8 (33 ) (122 ) (146 ) Total other income $ 2,895 $ 127 $ 5,694 $ 183 Net loss $ (13,409 ) $ (16,689 ) $ (57,924 ) $ (50,315 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) 124,789,542 124,232,794 124,589,555 84,464,081

(1) The weighted-average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding prior to the Business Combination have been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio of approximately 3.6281 established in the Business Combination.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)