Global Managed Cloud Services Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Managed Cloud Services Market is projected to grow from USD 89.2 billion in 2023 to USD 143.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 11.7% from 2023 to 2028.
Managed cloud services cover a wide range of IT tasks, including migration, configuration, upkeep, security, and optimization. Managed cloud services are being increasingly deployed by companies across various industries owing to the cost-effectiveness of cloud services over on-premise IT services.
Key Market Insights
- As per the services outlook, the managed business services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- The SMEs segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market, as per the enterprise size outlook
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- IBM, Ericsson, AWS, Cisco, Infosys, NTT DATA, Fujitsu, Accenture, HPE, NEC, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent, TCS, and Wipro among others, are some of the key players in the managed cloud services market
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Managed Business Services
- Managed Network Services
- Managed Security Services
- Managed Infrastructure Services
- Managed Mobility Services
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
