Global Managed Cloud Services Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Managed Cloud Services Market is projected to grow from USD 89.2 billion in 2023 to USD 143.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 11.7% from 2023 to 2028.



Managed cloud services cover a wide range of IT tasks, including migration, configuration, upkeep, security, and optimization. Managed cloud services are being increasingly deployed by companies across various industries owing to the cost-effectiveness of cloud services over on-premise IT services.

Key Market Insights

As per the services outlook, the managed business services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

The SMEs segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market, as per the enterprise size outlook

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

IBM, Ericsson, AWS, Cisco, Infosys, NTT DATA, Fujitsu, Accenture, HPE, NEC, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent, TCS, and Wipro among others, are some of the key players in the managed cloud services market





Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Managed Business Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Infrastructure Services

Managed Mobility Services





Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Retail

Manufacturing

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





